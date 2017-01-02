Atlanta Hawks Headlines: It’s Trade Rumor Season

This morning’s edition of Atlanta Hawks Headlines features power rankings for every player that was a Hawk in 2016, Paul Millsap trade rumors, and more.

From Soaring Down South 1/1/17

Atlanta Hawks Trade Rumors: Hawks Listening On Millsap And Others

A report from Marc Stein and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, reveals that the Hawks are listening to offers for Paul Millsap, Kyle Korver, and Thabo Sefolosha. It isn’t surprising. All three will be free agents next summer. Trading them now could help Atlanta start a full-blown rebuild.

Power Ranking Every Atlanta Hawks Player from 2016

Nile Goodwyn provides a comprehensive ranking of every player that stepped foot on the court for the Atlanta Hawks in 2016. Can you guess who took the top spot?

Hawks Around The Web 1/1/17

Hawks fielding trade offers for Paul Millsap, Kyle Korver

The aforementioned report from Stein and Windhorst says that the Hawks are exploring their options to avoid losing Millsap, Korver, and Sefolosha without compensation. They do not want a repeat of the Al Horford situation.

Hawks assign Scott to D-League

Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Mike Scott is headed back to the D-League. Scott was assigned to the Long Island Nets.

Jan. 1, 2017: Five things learned about the Hawks

Vivlamore’s latest “five things” piece discusses Mike Scott’s D-League assignment, Taurean Prince in the D-League, Ryan Kelly, the Spurs, and three-point shooting from opponents.

Top 10 Atlanta Hawks stories of 2016

Kris Willis of Peachtree Hoops selects the top ten Atlanta Hawks stories of the year.

2016 Year-End NBA Team Portfolio Rankings

In their team portfolio rankings, which determines a team’s value based on its assets, RealGM ranks the Atlanta Hawks 26th. The age of the roster is the biggest concern.

