Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Injuries Are No Fun

Today’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines looks at Atlanta’s recent injury problems.

Injuries Pile Up

A look at the injuries the Hawks have faced this season. This includes Tiago Splitter‘s season long issues, Dwight Howard‘s back tightness, and Tim Hardaway Jr.’s injured right groin.

Hawks Around The Web 12/22/16 And 12/23/16

Locked on Hawks podcast: Malcolm Delaney, Dwight Howard’s injury and more

On the latest episode of Locked on Hawks, Brad Rowland discusses Dwight Howard‘s lingering injury, Malcolm Delaney‘s struggles, and Kris Humphries‘ inability to crack the rotation.

Bembry has seven points in D-League game

Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution provides an update on DeAndre Bembry’s D-League stint. Bembry finished with seven points, five assists, and three rebounds in his most recent appearance for the Salt Lake City Stars.

Dec. 22, 2016: Five things learned about the Hawks

Vivlamore also posted his latest “five things” column. He mentions Dwight Howard’s back issues, Tim Hardaway Jr.’s groin injury, Atlanta’s struggles at home, and Paul Millsap‘s hot streak.

