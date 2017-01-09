Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Hawks Win Sixth Consecutive Game

Today’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines deals with the aftermath of Atlanta’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Hawks have now won six games in a row.

Thank you for joining us for today’s edition of Atlanta Hawks Headlines.This is a daily feature at Soaring Down South. Hawks Headlines is a place where you can easily find links to the latest Hawks news, analysis, and any other type of content featuring the Atlanta Hawks.

It will include a look at the best posts from the previous day here at Soaring Down South. It’s also a place for you to find other Hawks related articles from around the internet. Feel free to Tweet @SoaringDwnSouth or @acsnyde if you have a piece that you think warrants mentioning.

Let’s get to today’s links.

From Soaring Down South 1/8/17

Grades From 97-82 Win Against Dallas

Grades from Atlanta’s convincing with over the Dallas Mavericks. The Hawks took care of business against a lesser opponent. Dennis Schroder, Dwight Howard, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Paul Millsap led the way for Atlanta.

Grading The Kyle Korver Trade

After days of waiting, the Kyle Korver trade was finalized. It is a painful move for many Hawks fans, but the organization did well to get a first round pick for him. Korver will remain one of the most popular Hawks of the decade.

Hawks Around The Web 1/8/17

Trade grades: Who wins the Kyle Korver deal?

Kevin Pelton at ESPN also gives the Korver trade a grade. He thinks the Cavaliers got the better end of the deal. He still understands why the Hawks made the deal, but they might have been better served dealing Korver closer to the trade deadline.

What the Hawks seek in a Paul Millsap trade

Marc Stein of ESPN reports on what the Hawks will require in a trade for Paul Millsap. The team is looking for a first round pick and likely a young rotation player.

Atlanta Hawks Weekly Wrap: Uncertainty Begins

Thomas Jenkins of Peachtree Hoops summarizes and analyzes a wild week filled with winning and trade rumors. Where do the Hawks go from here?

Hawks undecided on when to move on from Williams

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chris Vivlamore says that the Hawks haven’t decided when they’ll either trade or buyout Mo Williams. Williams is essentially retired and will not be joining the team.

That’s it for today. Check back tomorrow for more Hawks talk.

This article originally appeared on