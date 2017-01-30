Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Fun With Three-Man Lineups

This morning’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines features pieces on Atlanta’s best three-man lineups, Atlanta’s game against the New York Knicks, and more.

Thank you for joining us for today’s edition of Atlanta Hawks Headlines.This is a daily feature at Soaring Down South. Hawks Headlines is a place where you can easily find links to the latest Hawks news, analysis, and any other type of content featuring the Atlanta Hawks.

It will include a look at the best posts from the previous day here at Soaring Down South. It’s also a place for you to find other Hawks related articles from around the internet. Feel free to Tweet @SoaringDwnSouth or @acsnyde if you have a piece that you think warrants mentioning.

Let’s get to today’s links.

From Soaring Down South 1/29/17

Breaking Down the Atlanta Hawks’ Best Three-Man Lineups in January

Nile Goodwyn breaks down Atlanta’s best three-man lineups in January. Paul Millsap is heavily featured, as is Dennis Schroder, Kent Bazemore, and Dwight Howard. Going into Sunday the Hawks were 10-4 during the month of January. These players have been a large reason why.

Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan. 29 New York Knicks

Our preview of Atlanta’s Sunday afternoon contest against the New York Knicks. Heading into the game Atlanta held a 2-1 record against the Knicks this season. Were they able to win again to secure the season series?

Hawks Around The Web 1/29/17

Patterson back ‘home’ on 10-day contract with Hawks

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Hawks have officially signed Lamar Patterson to a 10-day contract. Patterson said that Atlanta feels like home to him.

Don’t make Joel Embiid’s All-Star snub about Paul Millsap

Jared Johnson of Fan Rag Sports writes that Joel Embiid’s All-Star snub shouldn’t be used as an excuse to slight Paul Millsap. Both are deserving of a selection, but there’s a limited amount of room on the roster. It’s certainly debatable, but that doesn’t mean Millsap deserves hate.

Hawks survive four OTs to defeat Knicks behind marathon man Millsap

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recaps the wild four overtime game between the Hawks and the New York Knicks. The Hawks won, thanks in large part to the play of Paul Millsap.

That’s it for today. Check back tomorrow for more Hawks content.

This article originally appeared on