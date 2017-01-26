Atlanta Hawks Headlines: D-League Talk And More

This morning’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines features pieces on Atlanta’s future D-League team, some players showing improvement this season, and more.

Thank you for joining us for today’s edition of Atlanta Hawks Headlines.This is a daily feature at Soaring Down South. Hawks Headlines is a place where you can easily find links to the latest Hawks news, analysis, and any other type of content featuring the Atlanta Hawks.

It will include a look at the best posts from the previous day here at Soaring Down South. It’s also a place for you to find other Hawks related articles from around the internet. Feel free to Tweet @SoaringDwnSouth or @acsnyde if you have a piece that you think warrants mentioning.

Let’s get to today’s links. From Soaring Down South 1/25/17

Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan. 25 Chicago Bulls

The Soaring Down South time machine is back up and running. Take a look at our preview from yesterday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. We mentioned Chicago’s point guard issues, Atlanta’s bench struggles, and the importance of Doug McDermott.

Atlanta Hawks: Future D-League Team Huge For Player Development

As you might have heard, the Atlanta Hawks will own and operate a D-League team in College Park starting in 2019-2020. In the meantime, they’ll take over operations of the Erie Bayhawks starting next season. This could be huge for their player development. They’ll no longer have to send their young players to other organizations to get them playing time.

Hawks Around The Web 1/25/17

The Growth of Dennis Schroder

Thomas Jenkins of Peachtree Hoops writes about Dennis Schroder‘s development this season. In his first season as a starter, Schroder has been outstanding. Jenkins mentions his improved shooting as the biggest reason for optimism moving forward.

Thabo Sefolosha’s Offensive Improvement

Also at Peachtree Hoops, Jeff Siegel dives into Thabo Sefolosha‘s improvement on the offensive end of the court. Sefolosha is never going to be a knock-down shooter, but he’s becoming more reliable as a ball-handler in pick and roll sets.

Hawks’ Delaney left out of Rising Stars Challenge

At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Chris Vivlamore reports on Malcolm Delaney being left out of the Rising Stars Challenge on All-Star weekend. Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer feels that Delaney should have been included on the team.

New Hawk Neal, Rookie Delaney Have High School Ties

At Hawks.com, K.L. Chouinard reveals a connection between new Hawk Gary Neal and Malcolm Delaney. Neal played high school basketball with Malcolm’s brother Vincent.

That’s it for today. Check back tomorrow for more Hawks content.

This article originally appeared on