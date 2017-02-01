Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Bazemore’s January, Power Rankings, And More

This morning’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines features pieces on Kent Bazemore’s January, Power Rankings, and more.

Kent Bazemore’s Outstanding January

After a rough start to the season Kent Bazemore has raised his game in January. Bazemore’s outside shooting has improved tremendously. He shot 44.4 percent from three-point range during the month of January, 10 percentage points higher than his season average.

Hawks Around The Web 1/31/17

NBA Power Rankings: Atlanta Hawks slip after 2-2 week

Kris Willis of Peachtree Hoops provides a roundup of power rankings from various online outlets. The Hawks have slipped in most rankings after a 2-2 week. They peak at 6th in CBS Sports’ rankings. Their worst ranking is 13th on NBA.com’s list.

NBA finds 14 incorrect calls in Hawks’ 4OT win over Knicks

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports on the NBA’s report on the end of Atlanta’s marathon four-overtime game against the New York Knicks. The league determined that there were 14 incorrect calls in the last two minutes of regulation and the four overtime periods.

Hawks announce deal to begin D-League operations in Erie

Vivlamore also reports on the news that the Hawks will operate the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. The Hawks will begin operating a D-League team in nearby College Park starting with the 2019-2020 season.

Preview: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday

Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel previews Atlanta’s Wednesday night contest against the Miami Heat. Hassan Whiteside vs. Dwight Howard might be the match-up to watch. It will also be interesting to see how the Hawks respond after playing high minutes against the Knicks.

Hawks vs. Knicks — Things of Note

At HawksHoop Graham Chapple recaps Atlanta’s win over the Knicks with his “things of note” column. Chapple points out the exhilarating nature of the game, Paul Millsap‘s marathon effort, Atlanta’s poor performance at the free-throw line, and more.

