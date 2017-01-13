Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Battle With Boston Looms

Today’s Atlanta Hawks Headlines features several pieces about Atlanta’s upcoming meeting with the Boston Celtics.

The Calm Before The Storm: Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

Xavier Cooper says the anticipation is building for Friday’s tilt against the Boston Celtics. So many story lines exist. Is there still bad blood from last season’s playoff series? How will fans react to Al Horford‘s return? Most importantly, who will get the win?

Don’t Boo Al Horford

My plea to Hawks fans to show Al Horford some respect on Friday night. Don’t forget about his nine years of service to the organization. That doesn’t disappear just because he changed teams.

Hawks Around The Web 1/12/17

Was Kyle Korver trade about improving team now?

Glen Willis at Peachtree Hoops wonders if trading Kyle Korver has made the Hawks better this season. The starting lineup featuring Dennis Schroder, Kent Bazemore, Thabo Sefolosha, Paul Millsap, and Dwight Howard has been dominant defensively. So has a lineup featuring Tim Hardaway Jr. slotted in. Was Korver holding the defense back?

Locked on Hawks podcast: Rumor mill, Mike Muscala and more

On Locked on Hawks, Brad Rowland talks with Jeff Siegel about the constant trade rumors. They also discuss the Kyle Korver trade, Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s role, Thabo Sefolosha’s trade value, and more.

Atlanta Hawks: Opportunity Strikes For Tim Hardaway Jr.

At Hoops Habit, Jordan Treske writes on the opportunity Tim Hardaway Jr. has been presented with. The trade of Kyle Korver has opened up more minutes for him, giving him the chance to prove himself before hitting the market next summer as a restricted free agent.

How will Horford be received in return to Atlanta?

Chris Vivlamore at The Atlanta Journal Constitution posted a poll asking fans how Al Horford will be received Friday night. At the moment, most think he will be cheered.

Grady to give Atlanta Hawks apparel to newborns

Helen Oliviero, also at The Atlanta Journal Constitution, reports on a new promotion between the Hawks and a local health care center. Get ready to see newborns decked out in Hawks gear.

Paul Millsap Labors On

David Ramil at FanSided discusses Paul Millsap’s play this season and his perseverance through trade rumors.

That’s it for today. Check back tomorrow for the latest Hawks content.

