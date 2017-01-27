Atlanta Hawks Headlines: All-Star Reserves Are Revealed

This morning’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines features pieces on the reveal of the reserves for the 2017 All-Star Game and much more. Did any Hawks make the team?

From Soaring Down South 1/26/17

Atlanta Hawks: Takeaways From Shocking Win Over Bulls

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Hawks got a shocking win against the Chicago Bulls. The Hawks came back from a 10 point deficit in the final three minutes. Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were both outstanding for the Bulls, but Atlanta’s hot shooting from three-point range was enough to bring them the victory.

Paul Millsap Deserves To Be An All-Star

We make our case for Paul Millsap to be named as a reserve for the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Millsap has been Atlanta’s best player this season, carrying them on both offense and defense. The best player on a playoff contender has to be rewarded. Winning matters. Millsap remains one of the most underrated players in the NBA.

Hawks Around The Web 1/26/17

NBA Midseason Grades: Eastern Conference

Ben Golliver at Sports Illustrated gives his midseason grades for the Eastern Conference. Overall, he gave the Hawks a B+. They still have plenty of question marks, but their staunch defense and overall success led to them receiving high marks.

The Craft: Kent Bazemore’s Brave New World

Also at Sports Illustrated, Rob Mahoney goes deep on Kent Bazemore‘s journey from reserve to role player. He details the hard-work that has gone into Bazemore’s rise, and the difficulties he’s had early this season.

Picking the NBA All-Star Reserves

At Peachtree Hoops, Kris Willis picks the players he thinks should be named reserves for the 2017 All-Star Game. He has Paul Millsap making the team.

Locked on Hawks podcast: Bulls recap and more

On Locked on Hawks, Brad Rowland recaps the surprising win over the Bulls. He also discusses Malcolm Delaney being snubbed from the Rising Stars Challenge, the trade deadline, and he previews Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Atlanta Hawks: Moving in the Right Direction?

W. Michael Lawson of ATL All Day says that the Hawks are trending in the right direction. Their recent winning has them on track to make the playoffs, and even compete for a top four seed in the Eastern Conference.

How Hawks turned 10-point deficit into 5-point win in three minutes

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recaps the crazy final three minutes that saw the Hawks turn a 10 point deficit into a 5 point win.

