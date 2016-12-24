Atlanta Hawks: Grades From Shocking Win Over Nuggets
The Atlanta Hawks stormed back to beat the Denver Nuggets Friday night, in a game that they looked destined to lose. Who had the best individual performance?
I don’t think the Denver Nuggets play on 34th street. If they did, I would decree that last night’s Atlanta Hawks comeback be dubbed “The Miracle On 34th Street”. Not all dreams come true. It was a shocking win, to say the least.
The Hawks started their night shorthanded. Tiago Splitter has been out all season, you know that. Wednesday, it was announced that Dwight Howard would miss his third straight game with back tightness. That was expected.
A few hours before the game, suspicions were confirmed with Tim Hardaway Jr. He would miss the game with a groin injury that he suffered in Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Still, there was one more shoe to fall. Just before game-time, it was announced that Kyle Korver would miss the game due to illness. Their injury report looked like that little dog in the burning house from the “this is fine” meme.
Mike Budenholzer again got creative with his starting lineup to combat their depth issues. After struggling to break into the rotation, Kris Humphries made his first start as a Hawk. He started alongside Dennis Schroder, Kent Bazemore, Thabo Sefolosha, and Paul Millsap. Not quite small-ball, not quite a traditional set of big men. Bud is trying things!
It looked like Atlanta was going to let this one slip away. The Nuggets took control of the game in the third quarter, but things were still tied at 82 heading into the fourth quarter. After two Emmanuel Mudiay free-throws, Denver’s lead was stretched to 108-100 with under two minutes to play.
Then things got weird. Over the last 1:43 of the game, Atlanta made 9-of-9 free-throws to pull themselves back ahead. For some reason, Denver kept committing silly fouls. It was an implosion like I’ve never seen before. Will Michael Malone get “don’t foul with the lead” tattooed on his eye lids?
Paul Millsap made two freebies with six seconds remaining to give the Hawks a 109-108 lead. After a Nuggets miss at the buzzer, the improbable victory was complete. A 9-0 run just on free-throws to win a game? Yeah, that’s crazy.
It was as unlikely as a win gets, and it moves the Hawks record to 15-15 as we approach Christmas Day.
Who had the best performances from the wacky win in the Mile High City?
The Starting Five
Dennis Schroder
PG, Atlanta Hawks
A
Kent Bazemore
SG, Atlanta Hawks
C+
Thabo Sefolosha
SF, Atlanta Hawks
A
Paul Millsap
PF, Atlanta Hawks
B+
Kris Humphries
C, Atlanta Hawks
B
The Bench
Malcolm Delaney
PG, Atlanta Hawks
B
Mike Scott
PF, Atlanta Hawks
C
Mike Muscala
C, Atlanta Hawks
B+
DeAndre Bembry
SF, Atlanta Hawks
A
Taurean Prince
SF, Atlanta Hawks
Inc.
The Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Western Conference, 12-18
C-
The Head Coach
Mike Budenholzer
Head Coach, Atlanta Hawks
B+