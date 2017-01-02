Atlanta Hawks: Grades From Overtime Win Over Spurs
Amid trade rumors, the Atlanta Hawks battled the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night. Which individual performances stood out?
The Atlanta Hawks entered Sunday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs riding high on a two-game winning streak. Beating the Pistons and Knicks is one thing. Beating the Spurs is another thing. There would be no shame in having your winning streak come to an end because Gregg Popovich’s group of basketball playing robots were too hard to handle.
This was one of Atlanta’s most entertaining games of the season. The fourth quarter was a battle of wills, each team trading baskets. Whenever the Spurs started to make a run that looked like it would kill the Hawks for good, someone hit a big shot to pull them back into contention. Whether it was a Tim Hardaway Jr. nailing a three-pointer, Paul Millsap getting to the free-throw line, Dennis Schroder pulling a “Rondo” on a Spurs big man, or Kyle Korver coming off of a screen to sink a jumper, the Hawks just wouldn’t go away.
With under ten seconds remaining, it looked like the Hawks luck would finally run out. They were down 100-97 with the ball, obviously looking for a three-pointer to tie things up. Hardaway came off a screen, receiving a pass from Schroder just in time to swish a game-tying three. Phillips Arena was lit, as the kids says.
On the ensuing possession, a Kawhi Leonard jumper rimmed out, sending the game to overtime. You could cut the tension with a plastic knife. The Hawks looked like the 9-2 team that started the season for the first time in months.
More from Soaring Down South
- Atlanta Hawks Trade Rumors: Hawks Listening On Millsap And Others3h ago
- Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan 1. San Antonio Spurs10h ago
- Power Ranking Every Atlanta Hawks Player from 201613h ago
- Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Best Individual Performances14h ago
- Atlanta Hawks Year of 2016 in Review: Individual Performances1 d ago
The Hawks controlled the early portion of the overtime period, primarily due to Hardaway’s hot shooting. He was absolutely phenomenal. When you’re knocking down 30-foot heat checks in overtime you know you’re feeling it.
This time it was the Spurs who wouldn’t go away. With 34.3 seconds remaining, the score was tied 112-112. A chaotic sequence that saw both Hardaway and Schroder each make 1-of-2 free-throws gave Atlanta a two-point lead.
With the Hawks leading 114-112, and the last few seconds counting down, Kawhi Leonard drove to the rim looking to force a second overtime. His layup would careen wildly off the glass, giving Atlanta their third straight victory.
The win brings Atlanta to 18-16 on the season. They’ll hit the road starting on Wednesday for a four-game road trip, against a slew of non-contenders. This is a huge stretch for them, and they need to take advantage of it. That’s what awaits, but for now we can focus on the outstanding individual performances against the Spurs.
The Starting Five
Dennis Schroder
PG, Atlanta Hawks
B+
Kent Bazemore
SG, Atlanta Hawks
C+
Thabo Sefolosha
SF, Atlanta Hawks
B-
Paul Millsap
PF, Atlanta Hawks
A+
Dwight Howard
C, Atlanta Hawks
B+
The Bench
Malcolm Delaney
PG, Atlanta Hawks
B
Kyle Korver
SG, Atlanta Hawks
A-
Tim Hardaway Jr.
SG, Atlanta Hawks
A+
Mike Muscala
PF, Atlanta Hawks
C
Kris Humphries
PF, Atlanta Hawks
C
The San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
27-7, Western Conference
B+
The Head Coach
Mike Budenholzer
Head Coach, Atlanta Hawks
A