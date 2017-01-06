Atlanta Hawks: Grades From 99-94 Win Over Pelicans

The Atlanta Hawks just won their fifth game in a row. This time, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans 99-94.

The Atlanta Hawks played a basketball game last night, apparently. You might have missed it. That’s what happens when a trade breaks just before game-time. In case you haven’t heard, the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and a protected first round pick in 2019. There are still more details to be worked out, they’re trying to find a third team to take Dunleavy, but it sounds like Korver is on the move.

It was an emotional night for the team, but they still had a game to win. The last time these two teams played, New Orleans won in a blowout. Things were different on Thursday. The Hawks locked down defensively, and outlasted a barrage of three-point shooting to get the victory.

The Pelicans shot 15-for-35 from outside (42.9 percent), but just 34-for-93 (36.6 percent) from the field. Atlanta didn’t have their sharpest night on offense, they shot 42.2 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from outside, but it was enough to get the win.

Seeing the team win with defense is encouraging.

That’s their path to a playoff berth, especially if the roster is torn to pieces by trades. Dwight Howard‘s rim protection will be more important than ever.

After the game, much of the discussion revolved around Korver. Paul Millsap spoke to the media about his longtime teammate.

“To see him on the bench and continue to cheer us on, knowing that he’s going to another team — to me that says a lot,” Hawks forward Paul Millsap said. “To continue to support us says a lot about who he is.”

Here’s another touching quote from Millsap. After spending time in Atlanta and Utah together, it’s clear they’ve formed a tight bond.

Paul Millsap when asked if he thought about his own future with the Hawks in light of the reported Korver deal: pic.twitter.com/vAJDQ0tqKW — Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) January 6, 2017

The quotes from Korver were particularly emotional. Remember, this is a guy who spent the best years of his career in Atlanta. He was raising a family there. I’m sure he’ll be happy about playing for a team that can win a championship, but leaving home is never easy.

"A lot of relationships I care a lot about here and I'm going to miss." – @KyleKorver on feelings of potential trade from @ATLHawks to Cavs pic.twitter.com/vYikluXWSM — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) January 6, 2017

That’s difficult to watch. It’s obvious how important Atlanta is to Korver. Of course, sports are first and foremost a business. Trades are part of the lifestyle. Korver will move on. I suppose fans have to, as well. Let’s get to tonight’s grades.

The Starting Five

Dennis Schroder PG, Atlanta Hawks A Dennis Schroder has really been outstanding this season. With all that’s going on, fans should remember to appreciate his play. As we’ve seen, there will come a time when he’s no longer wearing a Hawks uniform. Don’t take these days for granted. Schroder finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-for-18 shooting. He also dished out four assists and grabbed seven rebounds, while knocking down 2-of-5 three-point attempts. This guy is getting really good. The Hawks have their point guard to build around.

Kent Bazemore SG, Atlanta Hawks C+ It wasn’t the best performance from Kent Bazemore on Thursday night. He finished 1-for-4 from the floor and only scored two points. He did grab three rebounds and record one assist. I wouldn’t read too much into this performance. It was the second night of a back to back. It was an emotional day. He still played exceptional perimeter defense. I’m still holding out hope that Baze will return to form.

Thabo Sefolosha SF, Atlanta Hawks B Have I said “ Thabo Sefolosha doing Thabo Sefolosha things” before? I have? Many times? I apologize. He just keeps doing Thabo Sefolosha things. He stuffed the stat sheet yet again against the Pelicans. Sefolosha finished with seven points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and one steal. He’s another guy that will be easy to miss if he’s traded. Is he the next domino to fall? It’s possible. He could really help an Eastern Conference contender. I hear the Cleveland Cavaliers have this guy that’s fairly difficult to guard.

Paul Millsap PF, Atlanta Hawks B+ He didn’t have his best shooting night, but Paul Millsap showed why he’s so coveted. He finished with a double-double, accumulating 17 points and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes of action. Who scored the big bucket to give Atlanta a five point lead late in the fourth quarter? It was Paul Millsap. Korver being traded has launched the rumor mill into full-swing, regarding Millsap. Who wants him? Several teams, according to Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. The Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, and Sacramento Kings have all expressed interest in him. Let the games begin!

Dwight Howard C, Atlanta Hawks A 2016-17 Dwight Howard is my favorite role player. His role will certainly increase once Paul Millsap is traded, but he looks really good in the role he has now. Howard ended the game with New Orleans with 12 points and 11 rebounds on 5-for-8 shooting. His defense around the basket was tremendous. He only had one blocked shot, but the shots he altered at the rim, particularly in crunch time, helped Atlanta win the game. Keep doing what you’re doing, big guy.

The Bench

Malcolm Delaney PG, Atlanta Hawks B The Malcolm Delaney renaissance is real, and it’s spectacular. Sure, he shot 2-for-6 from the field, but he scored seven points and also had eight assists. All in just 20 minutes. You’ll take that type of performance from your backup point guard any day of the week. Once his three-point shooting gets back on track, Delaney is going to be fine.

DeAndre’ Bembry SF, Atlanta Hawks B+ Replacing Kyle Korver on this slide was extremely depressing, but I am over the moon excited about getting more DeAndre’ Bembry minutes. I really enjoy watching this guy play. He didn’t get much action in New Orleans, playing just 15 minutes. He still played well. He shot-3-for-4 from the field, scoring six points and collecting one rebound. The trade of Korver, and of other key pieces, will open up minutes for Bembry and Taurean Waller-Prince . We’ll finally see just what the young guys have to offer.

Tim Hardaway Jr. SG, Atlanta Hawks A- Tim Hardaway Jr. looks eager to step right into Kyle Korver’s role in the rotation. The man is playing with some serious confidence right now. That’s a good thing. Against the Pelicans, Hardaway scored 14 points and notched six rebounds on 5-for-12 shooting and 4-for-7 from three-point range. His improved three-point shooting over the last few games is very encouraging. His season average is currently at 34 percent. As long as it’s near league average he should keep launching them.

Mike Muscala PF, Atlanta Hawks B+ Mike Muscala made 4-of-9 shots from the field, scoring nine points and grabbing six rebounds. He made the only three-pointer he attempted. The Korver trade doesn’t really impact him, but if Millsap is traded he could slide into the starting lineup. Is that a role that Muscala can handle? He’ll definitely stretch the floor. He isn’t the defender, play-maker, scorer, or all-around player Millsap is, so that will likely cost them some wins. Uncertainty is scary and fun. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.

Kris Humphries PF, Atlanta Hawks C Kris Humphries is still in the rotation. He scored two points and grabbed two rebounds in 10 minutes of action. He shot 1-for-4 from the field. Will Humphries become a starter if Millsap is moved? I don’t know. I wish I had more to say about this performance. My apologies. Carry on, Hawks Nation.

The New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans 14-22, Western Conference C+ The Pelicans shot 42.9 percent from the three-point line. That’s really good! They also shot 36.6 percent from the field. That’s pretty gross. Credit to Atlanta’s defense for locking down the interior. Anthony Davis had a solid night, scoring 20 points with 19 rebounds. The Hawks made him work for it, he shot 7-for-20 from the field. Buddy Hield had his moments. He also took some pretty bad shots. Hield scored 15 points on 4-for-9 shooting from three-point range. I don’t think this is a bad team. I also don’t think they’re a good team. That’s a bummer if you like to see elite players succeed. I can’t help but feel like Davis is being wasted on a team that will never compete. The Pelicans held a 12 point lead towards the end of the second quarter, but they let Atlanta scrap their way back into the game, cutting the lead to five points at the half. That was the turning point in the game. If the Pelicans could have clamped down, the Hawks might have been too emotionally and physically exhausted to get come back. Instead, they grabbed the momentum heading into halftime. Sometimes games are won and lost on simple things.

The Head Coach

Mike Budenholzer Head Coach, Atlanta Hawks A Coaching in the NBA is extremely difficult. You have to implement a system. You have to manage rotations. You have to deal with officials. It’s more than just X’s and O’s. Perhaps most difficult of all, you have to manage human beings. Human beings are like snowflakes, each one is different. Getting everyone on the same page and working together towards a common goal is no easy task. Somehow, amid all of the emotion and trade talk, the Hawks won a road game on a back-to-back. I give Budenholzer a large portion of that credit. He also played DeAndre’ Bembry. He always gets an A from me when he does that.

The win was their fifth in a row, and it moves the Hawks to 20-16 on the season. They’ve pulled into the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Next up on the calendar is a trip to Dallas to take on the lowly Mavericks. Will anyone else get traded before that game? Stay tuned.

This article originally appeared on