Atlanta Hawks: Grades From 99-94 Win Over Pelicans
The Atlanta Hawks just won their fifth game in a row. This time, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans 99-94.
The Atlanta Hawks played a basketball game last night, apparently. You might have missed it. That’s what happens when a trade breaks just before game-time. In case you haven’t heard, the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and a protected first round pick in 2019. There are still more details to be worked out, they’re trying to find a third team to take Dunleavy, but it sounds like Korver is on the move.
It was an emotional night for the team, but they still had a game to win. The last time these two teams played, New Orleans won in a blowout. Things were different on Thursday. The Hawks locked down defensively, and outlasted a barrage of three-point shooting to get the victory.
The Pelicans shot 15-for-35 from outside (42.9 percent), but just 34-for-93 (36.6 percent) from the field. Atlanta didn’t have their sharpest night on offense, they shot 42.2 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from outside, but it was enough to get the win.
Seeing the team win with defense is encouraging.
That’s their path to a playoff berth, especially if the roster is torn to pieces by trades. Dwight Howard‘s rim protection will be more important than ever.
After the game, much of the discussion revolved around Korver. Paul Millsap spoke to the media about his longtime teammate.
“To see him on the bench and continue to cheer us on, knowing that he’s going to another team — to me that says a lot,” Hawks forward Paul Millsap said. “To continue to support us says a lot about who he is.”
Here’s another touching quote from Millsap. After spending time in Atlanta and Utah together, it’s clear they’ve formed a tight bond.
Paul Millsap when asked if he thought about his own future with the Hawks in light of the reported Korver deal: pic.twitter.com/vAJDQ0tqKW
— Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) January 6, 2017
The quotes from Korver were particularly emotional. Remember, this is a guy who spent the best years of his career in Atlanta. He was raising a family there. I’m sure he’ll be happy about playing for a team that can win a championship, but leaving home is never easy.
"A lot of relationships I care a lot about here and I'm going to miss." – @KyleKorver on feelings of potential trade from @ATLHawks to Cavs pic.twitter.com/vYikluXWSM
— FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) January 6, 2017
That’s difficult to watch. It’s obvious how important Atlanta is to Korver. Of course, sports are first and foremost a business. Trades are part of the lifestyle. Korver will move on. I suppose fans have to, as well. Let’s get to tonight’s grades.
The Starting Five
Dennis Schroder
PG, Atlanta Hawks
A
Kent Bazemore
SG, Atlanta Hawks
C+
Thabo Sefolosha
SF, Atlanta Hawks
B
Paul Millsap
PF, Atlanta Hawks
B+
Dwight Howard
C, Atlanta Hawks
A
The Bench
Malcolm Delaney
PG, Atlanta Hawks
B
DeAndre’ Bembry
SF, Atlanta Hawks
B+
Tim Hardaway Jr.
SG, Atlanta Hawks
A-
Mike Muscala
PF, Atlanta Hawks
B+
Kris Humphries
PF, Atlanta Hawks
C
The New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
14-22, Western Conference
C+
The Head Coach
Mike Budenholzer
Head Coach, Atlanta Hawks
A
The win was their fifth in a row, and it moves the Hawks to 20-16 on the season. They’ve pulled into the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Next up on the calendar is a trip to Dallas to take on the lowly Mavericks. Will anyone else get traded before that game? Stay tuned.