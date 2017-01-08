Atlanta Hawks: Grades From 97-82 Win Against Dallas
The Atlanta Hawks won their sixth game in a row Saturday night over the Dallas Mavericks. Let’s take a look at some of the standout performances.
Earlier in the season, the Atlanta Hawks had a tendency to lose to teams that were beneath them. I’ve heard of “playing to the level of your competition”, but this was crazy. The Hawks would go toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the NBA, then lose to a bottom feeder.
It’s looks like they’ve gotten that out of their system. Earlier in the week, I wrote that their current four game road trip was a huge opportunity for them to pad their record. All four games are against teams with records well below .500.
So far, they’re taking care of business. On Wednesday they defeated the Orlando Magic. Thursday they knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans. Last night, they moved to 3-0 on this road trip by beating the Dallas Mavericks.
Both teams struggled to get their offenses going early. Shots were just not falling. The Hawks looked like they were playing their third game in four days. Because, well, that’s exactly what they were doing.
Despite the shooting struggles, Atlanta held a 45-42 halftime lead. They used a 21-17 third quarter to stretch their lead to seven points heading into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks dominated the final quarter, outscoring Dallas 31-23. The final score would be 97-82 Hawks.
It was no doubt an emotional night for the Hawks. Though Kyle Korver was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers before their Thursday night game against the Pelicans, the game against the Mavericks was the first game without him in uniform or on the bench.
Perhaps in his honor, the the Hawks won this game from the three-point line. They made 11-of-22 three-point attempts, but shot just 40.5 percent from the field overall. That three-point barrage was enough to outscore Dallas.
As has been a hallmark of this winning streak, Atlanta clamped down on defense. They held Dallas to 39 percent shooting and 25 percent from beyond the arc. When this team is locked in defensively they can be quite stingy.
It certainly wasn’t their prettiest win of the season. Still, it got the job done. Let’s take a gander at some of the individual performances.
The Starting Five
Dennis Schroder
PG, Atlanta Hawks
A
Kent Bazemore
SG, Atlanta Hawks
B-
Thabo Sefolosha
SF, Atlanta Hawks
C-
Paul Millsap
PF, Atlanta Hawks
B
Dwight Howard
C, Atlanta Hawks
A
The Bench
Malcolm Delaney
PG, Atlanta Hawks
B-
Taurean Prince
SF, Atlanta Hawks
C
Tim Hardaway Jr.
SG, Atlanta Hawks
A
Mike Muscala
PF, Atlanta Hawks
A-
Kris Humphries
PF, Atlanta Hawks
C-
The Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
11-26, Western Conference
C-
The Head Coach
Mike Budenholzer
Head Coach, Atlanta Hawks
A
The win brings the Hawks to 21-16 on the season. They’re 4th in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Indiana Pacers. They’re just two games back of the Boston Celtics for the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston travels to Phillips Arena Friday, January 13th in Al Horford‘s first game back in Atlanta.
Next, Atlanta will head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Tuesday night. Can they finish off this road trip with a perfect 4-0 record?