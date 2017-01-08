Atlanta Hawks: Grades From 97-82 Win Against Dallas

The Atlanta Hawks won their sixth game in a row Saturday night over the Dallas Mavericks. Let’s take a look at some of the standout performances.

Earlier in the season, the Atlanta Hawks had a tendency to lose to teams that were beneath them. I’ve heard of “playing to the level of your competition”, but this was crazy. The Hawks would go toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the NBA, then lose to a bottom feeder.

It’s looks like they’ve gotten that out of their system. Earlier in the week, I wrote that their current four game road trip was a huge opportunity for them to pad their record. All four games are against teams with records well below .500.

So far, they’re taking care of business. On Wednesday they defeated the Orlando Magic. Thursday they knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans. Last night, they moved to 3-0 on this road trip by beating the Dallas Mavericks.

Both teams struggled to get their offenses going early. Shots were just not falling. The Hawks looked like they were playing their third game in four days. Because, well, that’s exactly what they were doing.

Despite the shooting struggles, Atlanta held a 45-42 halftime lead. They used a 21-17 third quarter to stretch their lead to seven points heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks dominated the final quarter, outscoring Dallas 31-23. The final score would be 97-82 Hawks.

It was no doubt an emotional night for the Hawks. Though Kyle Korver was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers before their Thursday night game against the Pelicans, the game against the Mavericks was the first game without him in uniform or on the bench.

Perhaps in his honor, the the Hawks won this game from the three-point line. They made 11-of-22 three-point attempts, but shot just 40.5 percent from the field overall. That three-point barrage was enough to outscore Dallas.

As has been a hallmark of this winning streak, Atlanta clamped down on defense. They held Dallas to 39 percent shooting and 25 percent from beyond the arc. When this team is locked in defensively they can be quite stingy.

It certainly wasn’t their prettiest win of the season. Still, it got the job done. Let’s take a gander at some of the individual performances.

The Starting Five

Dennis Schroder PG, Atlanta Hawks A Dennis Schroder ‘s consistency is becoming rather remarkable. He rarely has an off night. Against Dallas he finished with 20 points, three assists, and three rebounds on 7-for-15 shooting. His three-point stroke also made its return, he shot 3-for-5 from deep. Schroder helped lead the Hawks to victory over his German pal Dirk Nowitzki . Dirk is the greatest German basketball player of all-time, Schroder looks ready to carry the torch for the next generation of German ballers.

Kent Bazemore SG, Atlanta Hawks B- Kent Bazemore played better than his stat-line would suggest, particularly on defense. Dominique Wilkins noted on the television broadcast that Bazemore always makes up for poor offensive play by excelling on defense. I tend to agree with that, especially lately. Bazemore scored six points on 2-for-6 shooting, but recorded four rebounds and four assists. He may be struggling with his jumper, but his play-making has improved immensely this season. In particular, he seems to have developed great chemistry with Dwight Howard

Thabo Sefolosha SF, Atlanta Hawks C- It was a rough night for Thabo Sefolosha . He only played 18 minutes, scoring no points. He grabbed one rebound and collected one steal. Mike Budenholzer elected to stay with Tim Hardaway Jr. over Sefolosha for long stretches, due to Hardaway’s hot shooting. To my eye, Sefolosha still played great defense. He matched up with Dirk Nowitzki on occasion, Dirk finished with just 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting.

Paul Millsap PF, Atlanta Hawks B His shot wasn’t falling, but Paul Millsap still played a very good game. He made up for his struggles from the field by getting to the free-throw line with regularity. 11 of his 17 points game from the charity stripe, he finished 11-for-13 from the line. He also finished with nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Enjoy watching this guy play, Hawks fans. Who knows how many of these “Jack of all trades” performances we have left to witness.

Dwight Howard C, Atlanta Hawks A Dwight Howard had a double-double? Water is also wet. Howard only shot 4-for-10 from the field, but like Millsap, he made up for it by turning in a stellar performance from the free-throw line. In the fourth quarter, the Mavericks attempted to implement a “Hack-a-Howard” strategy to get the Hawks out of their offensive rhythm. It was unsuccessful. Howard made 7-of-9 free-throws, ending his night with 15 points and 20 rebounds. Howard is shooting 55.3 percent from the free-throw line this season. That’s not anything to write home about, but it’s significantly better than the 48.9 percent mark he posted last season in Houston. His hard work is paying off.

The Bench

Malcolm Delaney PG, Atlanta Hawks B- I’m really enjoying what I’m seeing out of Malcolm Delaney lately. There’s a renewed confidence in his game. He didn’t let his poor December performance define his season. He’s being aggressive, getting into the paint and looking to create shots for his teammates. He only had four points, one assist, and three rebounds against Dallas, but he played better than the box score suggested. His 25 minutes of action helped compensate for Dennis Schroder’s foul trouble. All he had to do was manage the game until Schroder was back on the court. He did just that.

Taurean Prince SF, Atlanta Hawks C There is no bigger Kyle Korver fan than me. I have a shirt with an emoji of his face for crying out loud, but there was one thing that excited me about Korver being traded. I am stoked about seeing extended Taurean Prince minutes. I think this kid can play, and it’s just a matter of time before he starts to figure out the NBA. Prince made his return Saturday after a successful stint in the D-League. He only played 14 minutes, finishing with two points, two steals, and one rebound. I’m not worried. He’ll be fine once his gets some consistent playing time.

Tim Hardaway Jr. SG, Atlanta Hawks A Have a week, Tim Hardaway Jr. This guy is on an impressive hot streak. Against the Mavs, Hardway shot 7-for-13 from the field and 5-for-8 from three-point range. He finished the game with 22 points, two rebounds, and three assists. The Korver trade has also opened up minutes for him, and he is taking advantage of it, slotting into the three-point sniper role with ease. In his last four games, he’s shooting 18-for-31 from the field. There’s no telling whether or not this hot streak will be followed by a particularly chilly cold streak, but right now it’s pretty darn fun.

Mike Muscala PF, Atlanta Hawks A- Mike Muscala came to Dallas to get buckets, and buckets he did get. Muscala shot 4-for-7 from the field, scoring 11 points and grabbing a pair of rebounds. He also had a steal and an assist. Muscala has been “Mr. Consistent” for the Hawks this season. They can always count on his scoring off the bench.

Kris Humphries PF, Atlanta Hawks C- Kris Humprhies only played five minutes against the Mavericks. He grabbed two rebounds and recorded no other statistics. I probably shouldn’t award a grade for such a limited sample of playing time.

The Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks 11-26, Western Conference C- Poor, Mark Cuban. I really like the guy. “Shark Tank” is great. He’s always been a fun, outspoken owner that isn’t afraid to speak up for things he believes in. This team needs to tank. They’re old and bad. In 2017, you’re not winning anything significant with Deron Williams Wesley Matthews , Dirk Nowitzki, and Andrew Bogut in your starting lineup. A few years ago that would’ve been a fantastic group to build around, but father time is undefeated. On a positive note, Harrison Barnes looks like a real number one option. Barnes was Dallas’ best player on Saturday night, he finished with 21 points and four rebounds on 9-for-15 from the field. Overall they shot 39 percent from the floor and 25 percent from outside. Blow it up and start over. It’s time to rebuild.

The Head Coach

Mike Budenholzer Head Coach, Atlanta Hawks A The win streak rolls on. The Hawks have now won six games in a row. Somehow, Budeholzer is keeping this team together despite all the trade rumors. Budeholzer hasn’t been afraid to tinker with their rotation during this winning streak. Tim Hardaway Jr. was hot from the field, so he got minutes over Thabo Sefolosha. Kris Humphries hasn’t been contributing, so Budenholzer limited his minutes. This team’s margin for error is razor thin, so managing their minutes is a delicate balance. People may not be noticing, but Budenholzer has done one heck of a coaching job this season.

The win brings the Hawks to 21-16 on the season. They’re 4th in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Indiana Pacers. They’re just two games back of the Boston Celtics for the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston travels to Phillips Arena Friday, January 13th in Al Horford‘s first game back in Atlanta.

Next, Atlanta will head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Tuesday night. Can they finish off this road trip with a perfect 4-0 record?

