Atlanta Hawks: Grades From 92-84 Loss To Timberwolves
The Atlanta Hawks lost Wednesday night to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Were there any bright spots in the loss?
Is this the winter of Atlanta’s discontent? Made not so glorious by the Timberwolves of Minnesota. Enough fake Shakespeare. The inconsistency remains consistent for the Atlanta Hawks. No matter how many good teams they beat on the road, they just can’t stop losing to teams they’re better than.
Wednesday night the Hawks returned home to Phillips Arena where they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 92-84. Once again, Dwight Howard sat out due to back tightness. To combat Howard’s absence, Mike Budenholzer elected to start the small-ball lineup consisting of Dennis Schroder, Kent Bazemore, Kyle Korver, Thabo Sefolosha, and Paul Millsap.
It didn’t work out quite as well as he had hoped. The Timberwolves jumped out to a 12-2 lead, and Budenholzer decided that small-ball wasn’t the best option against a team with a front-line as large as Minnesota’s. He inserted Mike Muscala into the lineup, who played well, and helped the Hawks claw their way back into the game.
Still, Budenholzer didn’t pin the poor start on the small-ball lineup. Here is what he told reporters after the game.
“I don’t think it was just the lineup,” Budenholzer said. “There wasn’t an urgency that you need. We went with Muscala and that put us back in our comfort zone, put us back in things that we were more familiar with.”
At half-time they found themselves down just five points. So you’re telling me there’s a chance!
The Hawks continued to fight, despite being shorthanded. The offense just wasn’t as crisp as it had been in recent games. The team shot 41.5 percent from the field and a dismal 26.9 percent from three-point range.
Minnesota played one of their better defensive games of the season, but much of Atlanta’s struggles came down to missed open shots.
Minnesota’s size advantage turned out to be extremely important. The Timberwolves dominated the rebounding battle, holding a 52 to 35 advantage in total rebounds. They also collected 15 offensive rebounds, giving their offense extra possessions.
The slow start didn’t lead to Atlanta’s demise. Their play in the fourth quarter is ultimately what did them in. The Hawks could not buy a basket during the final quarter.
They scored just 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting and 1-for-6 from outside. The final score was 92-84 in favor of Minnesota.
Let’s take a look at a few of the individual performances.
The Starting Five
Dennis Schroder
PG, Atlanta Hawks
A
Kent Bazemore
SG, Atlanta Hawks
B
Kyle Korver
SF, Atlanta Hawks
B
Thabo Sefolosha
SF, Atlanta Hawks
B
Paul Millsap
PF, Atlanta Hawks
B+
The Bench
Malcolm Delaney
PG, Atlanta Hawks
C-
Tim Hardaway Jr.
SG, Atlanta Hawks
Inc.
Mike Scott
PF, Atlanta Hawks
C
Mike Muscala
C, Atlanta Hawks
A+
Taurean Prince
SF, Atlanta Hawks
C
The Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Western Conference, 9-19
B+
The Head Coach
Mike Budenholzer
Head Coach, Atlanta Hawks
B+