Atlanta Hawks: Grades From 117-97 Victory Over Nets
The Atlanta Hawks won their seventh game in a row by taking down the Brooklyn Nets. Who had the best individual performance of the night?
I’ve been told that winning basketball games is much more enjoyable than losing basketball games. I have to say, I agree with that very much. The Atlanta Hawks have been winning basketball games at a high rate lately.
Their win against the Nets on Tuesday night gave them their seventh win in a row. They also went a perfect 4-0 on their most recent road trip. The team that was fighting to stay above .500 in late 2016, now has a 22-16 record. What a difference a few weeks makes.
Quite frankly, the Hawks dominated Brooklyn. They shot 47.8 percent from the field, while holding the Nets to 40.2 percent shooting. Brooklyn’s 10-for-29 effort from beyond the arc kept this from being an absolute blowout.
Atlanta won the rebounding battle, collecting 53 board to Brooklyn’s 48. Brook Lopez had 20 points on the night, but finished the game with just two rebounds. I wonder if Nets fans yell about him not getting rebounds the way Hawks fans yelled about Al Horford not getting rebounds. Ah, memories!
The Hawks struggled from outside, shooting just 7-for-23 on three-point attempts, but they still managed to pile up 117 points. Six Hawks scored in double figures, and ten scored six points or more.
It was a complete display by the Hawks, both offensively and defensively. Head Coach Mike Budenholzer had mixed feelings about the victory, because of the man standing on the other sideline. Here’s what he told the media post-game.
“Well, you feel a bit for Kenny Atkinson tonight. Brooklyn is trying to build something here. I care so much about him and I want good for him, so it is a little bit hard.”
Atkinson was on Budenholzer’s staff in Atlanta before taking the Brooklyn job this past off-season. Atkinson is renowned for his work in player development. He worked extensively with players like DeMarre Carroll and Kent Bazemore, helping them turn into reliable role players. Brooklyn may not have the pieces to be competitive just yet, but they’ve got the right man to lead the rebuild.
Let’s take a look at some of the standout individual performances of the night.
The Starting Five
Dennis Schroder
PG, Atlanta Hawks
A+
Kent Bazemore
SG, Atlanta Hawks
C
Thabo Sefolosha
SF, Atlanta Hawks
A-
Paul Millsap
PF, Atlanta Hawks
A-
Dwight Howard
C, Atlanta Hawks
A
The Bench
Malcolm Delaney
PG, Atlanta Hawks
A
Taurean Prince
SF, Atlanta Hawks
B
Tim Hardaway Jr.
SG, Atlanta Hawks
B
Mike Muscala
PF, Atlanta Hawks
B+
Kris Humphries
PF, Atlanta Hawks
A
NOTE: Mike Scott and DeAndre’ Bembry only played seven combined minutes. That is too small of a sample size to give them each a grade. Carry on.
The Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
8-29, Eastern Conference
D
The Head Coach
Mike Budenholzer
Head Coach, Atlanta Hawks
A
That’s it for Atlanta’s road trip. They return home to Phillips Arena on Friday. There they’ll face some familiar faces. The Boston Celtics come to town, bringing with them Hawks legend Al Horford. It will undoubtedly be an emotional night.