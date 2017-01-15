Atlanta Hawks: Grades From 111-98 Win Over Milwaukee
The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday afternoon. Which players had the best individual performances of the game?
Now that’s how you prevent a losing streak. The Atlanta Hawks got back to their winning ways on Sunday by defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98. It was a tightly contested battle early. The scored was tied 36-36 after the first quarter.
The Hawks used an 11-0 run in the middle of the second quarter to get a little breathing room. At halftime Atlanta held a seven point lead. Of course, the Bucks wouldn’t go away. They’re a flawed team, but they’re a talented team too.
Giannis Antetokounmpo turned in an outstanding performance. Giannis scored 33 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out six assists on 13-for-22 shooting. He’s an absolute superstar, but Milwaukee couldn’t keep up with Atlanta’s scoring.
The Bucks shot 49.4 percent from the field, but just 31.6 percent from three-point range. The Hawks were sizzling from the field in general and from outside. Atlanta shot 52.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point distance.
The Hawks made 13 three-pointers, Kent Bazemore and Mike Dunleavy Jr. combined to make eight of them. Despite Dwight Howard‘s rebounding dominance, the rebounding battle was fairly even. The Hawks finished with 37 rebounds, while the Bucks finished with 36.
In the end Atlanta’s outside shooting, and a third quarter where they clamped down defensively, was enough to give them the victory. The win makes the Hawks 3-0 against the Bucks this season, clinching the tiebreaker in the event that these two teams end up tied in the standings when the regular season ends.
There is one issue for the Hawks moving forward, Mike Muscala injured his ankle when he stepped on Dennis Schroder‘s foot in the first quarter. According to Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Muscala will not travel with the team to New York for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks.
Mike Muscala won't travel to NYC.
— Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 15, 2017
Let’s take a look at some of standout individual performances from the win.
The Starting Five
Dennis Schroder
PG, Atlanta Hawks
C+
Kent Bazemore
SG, Atlanta Hawks
A
Thabo Sefolosha
SF, Atlanta Hawks
B
Paul Millsap
PF, Atlanta Hawks
A-
Dwight Howard
C, Atlanta Hawks
A
The Bench
Malcolm Delaney
PG, Atlanta Hawks
A
Tim Hardaway Jr.
SG, Atlanta Hawks
B-
Mike Muscala
PF, Atlanta Hawks
Inc
Kris Humphries
PF, Atlanta Hawks
C+
Mike Dunleavy Jr.
SG, Atlanta Hawks
A
The Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
20-19, Eastern Conference
B-
The Head Coach
Mike Budenholzer
Head Coach, Atlanta Hawks
A
It will be a quick turnaround for the Hawks. They head to Madison Square Garden tomorrow at 1:00 PM to take on the New York Knicks. They have already played the Knicks twice this season, with each team winning one game. They’ll also play again on Jan. 29. These teams might be sick of each other by the end of the month. That should make for an intense match-up.