Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan. 27 Washington Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks welcome the scorching hot Washington Wizards to Phillips Arena on Friday night. Do they have what it takes to slow them down?

I’m still not sure that the last game the Atlanta Hawks played actually happened. It had to have been some sort of fever dream, right? The Hawks trailed by 10 points with three minutes remaining, but somehow came back to secure a 5-point victory over the Chicago Bulls. At one point during their furious comeback, they hit a three-pointer on three consecutive possessions.

The win even managed to break an entire franchise, so that’s something. The Hawks have no time to celebrate their exhilarating victory. Not with the high quality amount that’s next on their docket. The Washington Wizards roll into town, looking like a completely different team than the one Atlanta played earlier in the season.

These two teams first met on Opening Night. Atlanta got the victory 114-99, thanks to 28 points from Paul Millsap and an 11 point, 19 rebound performance from Dwight Howard. John Wall struggled that night, finishing with just 12 points and 10 assists on 3-for-15 shooting.

Side note; it’s pretty amazing that a player has a difficult night and still records a double-double. Wall is quite good at basketball, huh?

Anyway, the teams would meet again just one week later. This time the Wizards came out on top, 95-92. Bradley Beal led the way for Washington, scoring 28 points. Atlanta struggled offensively, shooting just 38.6 percent from the field and 20 percent from three-point range.

Since those two match-ups, the teams have taken similar routes. Both teams struggled, appearing like they might fall out of the playoff race, before rising from ashes to assert themselves as actual contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks are the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-19 record, the Wizards are hot on their heels as the 5th seed. The Hawks have done it with defense, while the Wizards have done it with a high-scoring offense.

After falling to 7-13 on Dec. 6, the Wizards have turned things around. Since then they’ve gone 18-7 to compile a 25-20 record. They’re particularly dominant at home, posting a 19-6 record at Verizon Center.

They’ve gone from laughingstock of the Eastern Conference to fighting for home-court in the first round of the playoffs in less than two months. Scott Brooks and his team seem to have figured things out.

John Wall looks like an MVP candidate (if Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Kevin Durant didn’t exist) and the rest of the pieces are falling into place. The Wizards are good, and Atlanta will have their hands full trying to beat them tonight.

Thing To Watch For Atlanta: Will They Stay Hot From Outside?

The Hawks had quite a shooting performance on Wednesday night. They shot over 50 percent from the three-point line against Chicago, and five different Hawks made multiple three-pointers. When this team is hitting from outside they’re very tough to beat.

Dennis Schroder‘s penetration led to several of these open looks from three-point range and Schroder hit four three-pointers himself. Tonight he has his hands full with John Wall guarding him. Wall is one of the few guards in the NBA with the combination of speed, quickness, athleticism, length, and defensive IQ to give Schroder trouble.

If Wall can keep Schroder out of the lane the open looks from outside may disappear quickly. The first time Atlanta played the Wizards they shot 12-for-26 from deep, the second time they shot 5-for-25. Which team will show up on Friday night? I wish I knew.

Wall versus Schroder is definitely the match-up to watch in this game. If Schroder can get into the lane and create for his teammates like he did against Chicago, the Hawks could have another hot shooting night. If Wall shuts Schroder down, that could spell trouble for Atlanta’s entire offense.

Unless of course Paul Millsap decides he wants to play savior. As we learned Wednesday night, sometimes Millsap won’t be denied. His versatility and toughness can still win the Hawks games when the rest of the offense is sputtering. No wonder that guy is an All-Star.

Thing To Watch For Washington: Can They Shut Down Paul Millsap?

The Wizards have a few match-up advantages in this game, especially on the perimeter. Kent Bazemore and Thabo Sefolosha will likely be asked to guard John Wall and Bradley Beal.

That leaves Dennis Schroder guarding Otto Porter Jr., a player that has a significant size advantage. An advantage so large that Mike Budenholzer might scrap a plan like that altogether and have Schroder guard Wall. Oh boy. Anyway, more on that later.

Most teams don’t match-up will with Paul Millsap, but the Wizards like their chances against the All-Star power forward. Millsap is averaging 18 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season on 44.4 percent shooting. He’s carried the Hawks all season, helping them breakout of their December swoon.

Who will be guarding him tonight? Markieff Morris will likely draw that assignment. Morris is a fine offensive player, but he’s merely average on defense. Even so, the physical nature of his play could cause problems for Millsap.

In their first game of the season Millsap held the advantage. He finished that game with 28 points and seven rebounds on 11-for-20 shooting.

In their second match-up of the season, Millsap finished with just 16 points on 5-for-14 shooting. Morris’ toughness seemed to affect Millsap that night. Consider this assessment from Osman Baig of Wiz Of Awes.

Millsap likely wants nothing to do with Morris for the foreseeable future. Millsap is an All-Star who has given Washington fits over the years. Keef, though, is a bully and his impact on Millsap was noticeable. Morris played a physical brand of defense that had Millsap reeling.

At his best, I still think Millsap can cook against Morris. He’s already done it once this season. Still, this match-up isn’t as glaring a weakness for the Wizards as it is for most teams.

Opposing Player To Watch: Otto Porter Jr.

Casual fans may not be noticing, but Otto Porter Jr. has turned into a darn good role player. He’s been outstanding this season. Kevin Arnovitz noted on The Lowe Post Podcast that he should even be on the fringes of All-Star consideration. I find it hard to disagree.

His efficiency has been off the charts. Porter is averaging 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game on 53.3 percent shooting and 45.6 percent from three-point range. That’s pretty ridiculous. He’s become one heck of a third option for the Wizards.

Porter’s breakout should be yet another lesson in patience when it comes to the development of young players. Porter’s rookie season had fans thinking he was a bust, now he’s proving himself to be a valuable role player.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer wrote an interesting piece about Porter’s efficiency since last season’s All-Star break.

The biggest sign of his improvement has been his shooting. Prior to last season’s All-Star Weekend, Porter had shot 3s at a 31.5 percent clip on 289 attempts over his career. That’s horrific for a top pick who was expected to be a floor spacer, a 3-and-D energy guy who’d occasionally have explosive games. Now, suddenly, he is. Since that break, Porter is shooting 44.9 percent from 3 on 294 attempts; this season alone he’s second in the league in 3-point percentage (of players who attempt a minimum of three triples per game). Porter notched only six games with 20-plus points over his first 155 career games; he has 12 instances over his last 75 games. This is who the Wizards thought they were drafting with the third pick in 2013.

As I mentioned earlier, Porter creates a match-up problem for Atlanta. Kent Bazemore or Thabo Sefolosha would be equipped to guard him, but the Hawks need them to check John Wall and Bradley Beal. That would leave Dennis Schroder on Porter, which is not exactly ideal. Porter’s size would surely give Schroder issues.

Mike Budenholzer has some decisions to make. I expect he’ll end up changing assignments as the game progresses. As unfortunate as it is to have Schroder guard Wall, it may be the best option.

Prediction

This will be the first time I’ve picked against the Hawks all season. The optimism train will remain idling in the station for at least one day. The Wizards, much like Hansel, are so hot right now. I don’t like how Atlanta matches up with the Wall, Beal, Porter triumvirate.

Despite Atlanta’s clear advantage down low, I think Washington wins in a closely contested game. The projections from numberFire.com disagree, giving Atlanta a 64.57 percent chance to win. I’m still trying to understand how the robots think. Maybe next week.

A Washington win would give the Wizards a 2-1 advantage in the season series, making things interesting if tiebreakers are needed late in the season. Of course, even if Atlanta loses they’ll still have to play the Wizards one more time before the end of the season.

What’s better than a Southeast Division showdown on a Friday night in Atlanta?

Who: Washington Wizards (25-20) @ Atlanta Hawks (27-19)

When: 8:00 PM EST, Friday, January 27th, 2017

Where: Phillips Arena

How: Fox Sports Southeast

Prediction: Wizards 102 Hawks 97

