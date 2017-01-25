Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan. 25 Chicago Bulls

The Atlanta Hawks return to the court Wednesday night to take on the Chicago Bulls. Will they win as easily as they did last week?

Haven’t we seen this movie before? I’m not talking about La La Land, which is delightful, I’m talking about the Atlanta Hawks playing the Chicago Bulls. They played just last week, with the Hawks coming away with a 102-93 win.

It’s fair to say that the Hawks dominated that game. They got off to a quick start and never looked back. A late run by the Bulls eventually made the final score relatively close, but make no mistake, it was a drubbing. Through the first three quarters, it was one of the best games the Hawks have played this season. They dominated on both ends of the court.

Atlanta held Chicago to 42 percent shooting and 25 percent from behind the arc. They themselves shot 47.6 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from deep. Dennis Schroder, Paul Millsap, and Mike Dunleavy Jr. combined to shoot 6-for-9 from three-point range.

Schroder finished the game with 25 points and six assists on 11-for-14 shooting. The Bulls couldn’t stop him. Michael Carter-Williams‘ defensive shortcomings were on full display against Schroder.

Chicago’s backcourt, except for Jimmy Butler, was particularly dreadful. Carter-Williams, Dwyane Wade, and Rajon Rondo combined to shoot 4-for-21 from the field. They also had seven turnovers. Yikes.

Since the loss, the Bulls have bounced back to win two games in a row. They’ve knocked off the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic in recent days to bring their record back to .500.

We’ll see whether or not they can get a little revenge against the Hawks on their home-court.

Thing To Watch For Atlanta: Bench Play

Atlanta’s recent loss to the Los Angeles Clippers was frustrating for fans and for the team. The starters played well, bringing them back from a large deficit, but the hole was too deep to dig out of. Budenholzer had to rely on them heavily during the second half of that game due to the poor play from the bench unit.

The bench scored a season low 13 points. Other than Malcolm Delaney and Mike Dunleavy Jr., everyone struggled. This isn’t shocking. The bench is missing a key piece to its puzzle. Mike Muscala has now missed five games in a row due to an ankle injury. His absence is rather glaring. It’s clear that the unit is lost without the floor-spacing his outside shooting provides.

Muscala will miss tonight’s game, so they’ll have to figure things out without him. Delaney and Dunleavy have been reliable, Delaney is shooting 50 percent from three-point range in January. They need to get some sort of production from Kris Humphries and Mike Scott.

Humphries has shown flashes this season, but he hasn’t been consistent. Scott has had a rough season, bouncing between Atlanta and the D-League. I’m assuming Mike Budenholzer will go back to strict nine-man rotation, staggering Paul Millsap with the reserves, at least until Muscala returns.

Lineups featuring Delaney, Hardaway, Dunleavy, Humphries, and Millsap have a net rating of plus 17.7 points per 100 possessions in 22 minutes together. What this bench really needs is for Mike Muscala to have a healthy ankle.

Thing to Watch For Chicago: Who Starts At Point Guard?

The Chicago Bulls have been playing a game of musical chairs with the point guard position. It’s been a little discombobulated. Rajon Rondo began the season as the starter. Apparently Chicago’s front office contains the only human beings in the world that don’t realize Rondo is no longer a good basketball player. Well, they didn’t realize it last summer. They know it now.

Rondo has played 37 games this season, he’s averaging 6.5 points and 6.6 assists per game on 36.2 percent shooting and 30.2 percent from three-point range. I don’t need to tell you how bad that is. Rondo has been relegated to a bench role in recent weeks and rumors suggest Chicago is trying to trade him. Good luck finding a suitor.

They don’t just have Rondo, they’ve got another point guard that can’t shoot in Michael Carter-Williams. They have cornered the market on poor-shooting point guards. Sadly, I don’t think that’s the new market inefficiency. MCW assumed the starting role when Rondo was initially benched. He’s performed so poorly that now he himself has been benched. He didn’t even play in their most recent game.

Who’s next in the batting order? Step right up, Jerian Grant! Grant was inserted into the starting lineup last night against the Orlando Magic. He only played 20 minutes, scoring seven points and grabbing three rebounds on 1-for-4 shooting.

Grant has promise. He was instrumental in Chicago’s comeback effort against Atlanta last week. If I’m Chicago, I ride with Grant unless a better option presents itself at the trade deadline. Living with Grant’s growing pains is a far better option than rolling out two known quantities that won’t be on your roster next season.

Who will start tonight is anyone’s guess. Until the starting lineups are announced neither of these three names would surprise. God bless Fred Hoiberg. He’s trying to figure this out and he has the Bulls currently in a playoff position. Not all heroes wear capes.

Opposing Player To Watch: Doug McDermott

No, I’m not crazy. Jimmy Butler is Chicago’s best player, so he’s always the player to watch, but hear me out. Butler had 19 points on 6-for-8 shooting last week against the Hawks. He was remarkably efficient, but Kent Bazemore and Thabo Sefolosha defended him well. Sometimes keeping a player from shooting makes nearly the same impact as forcing a missed shot. That doesn’t quite add up, but let’s go with it.

You know about Butler. You might not know about Doug McDermott. I like to call him Kyle Korver Jr. I wonder if they say “Creighton forever” to each other whenever they lock eyes in public? Anyway, McDermott is important to the Bulls for one simple reason. This team can’t shoot.

The Bulls are the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA, shooting just 31.6 percent from outside. They’re in desperate need of someone, anyone, to space the floor. McDermott is shooting 35.7 percent from three-point range, after shooting 42.5 percent from deep last season. They’d desperately like to see his percentages creep back into that 40 percent area.

If he’s knocking down shots that opens up the lane for Rajon Rondo, Michael Carter-Williams, Jerian Grant, or whichever poor shooting point guard the Bulls have captaining their bench unit. McDermott would look great in a Hawks uniform, but I can’t think about that right now.

Right now, the Bulls need him to make shots.

Prediction

I’ve been rather optimistic with these predictions lately. It’s come back to bite me a few times, most notably after the losses to Detroit and the Clippers. My optimism remains on full blast today. I just can’t pick this Bulls team to win with all of their current issues. The Hawks are a terrible match-up for them in almost every spot on the floor.

Chicago doesn’t have anyone that can keep up with Dennis Schroder, he proved that last week. Taj Gibson can’t slow down Paul Millsap. The one advantage Chicago has is in the superstar department. Jimmy Butler is the best player on the floor when these two teams meet, but the Hawks have two good wing defenders to throw at him. Even if he still gets his buckets, he has to work for it.

Perhaps foolishly, I’m taking the Hawks to win this one. It won’t be quite the blowout it was in the first half of last week’s meeting, but it will be a comfortable win for Atlanta. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

Who: Atlanta Hawks (26-19) @ Chicago Bulls (23-23)

When: 8:00 PM EST, Wednesday, January 25th, 2017

Where: United Center

How: Fox Sports Southeast

Prediction: Hawks 105 Bulls 94

