Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan. 23 Los Angeles Clippers

The Atlanta Hawks will welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Phillips Arena on Monday night. Can the Hawks knock off the injury riddled Clips?

It’s funny what winning can do. Two weeks ago it looked like the Atlanta Hawks were in the midst of a fire-sale. They traded Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and reports suggested that Paul Millsap, Thabo Sefolosha, and Tim Hardaway Jr. might be next.

Then something happened. The Hawks started winning. Then they kept winning. Then they won some more. The trade rumors are gone and this team is focused on making the playoffs. At the moment, the playoffs seem like a forgone conclusion.

The Hawks have won eight of their last ten games, and currently have a 26-18 record. They’re the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference, just a half game back of the Boston Celtics for the 3rd seed and two games back of the Toronto Raptors for the 2nd seed.

Saturday night Atlanta took down the Philadelphia 76ers convincingly, winning 110-93. Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard controlled the rebounding battle and dominated inside. Joel Embiid‘s absence sunk any chance the Sixers had of winning. In the end, the Hawks took full advantage of Philly’s star player missing the game. They’ll look to do that again tonight.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in town, but they’re not the Clippers that started the season looking like the best team in the NBA. Injuries have decimated them. Injuries are inevitable in professional sports.

They’re going to happen and teams need to find a way to deal with them. LA’s injury issues are beyond the norm. No team can prepare for losing their two best players at the same time.

The first domino to fall was Blake Griffin. He has been out since the middle of December after knee surgery. Griffin is a great player, but he’s shown himself to be injury prone during his career. Griffin is close to returning, but he’s been listed as doubtful for the game against the Hawks.

The Clippers can get by without Griffin for significant stretches of the season. They’ve done it before, they’ll do it again. There’s no way for them to account for losing Chris Paul. Anytime your lineup loses one of the best point guards of all-time, you’re going to struggle to win games.

On Jan. 17, Dan Woike reported that Paul would miss six to eight weeks with a broken thumb that he suffered during a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers have lost both games without Paul, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.

They’re still 29-16 and the 4th seed in the Western Conference, but that won’t last long. They have to hope they can tread water until Griffin and Paul are back in the lineup.

Take Care of Business

I’ve written about this all season, but it remains a fact. Good teams beat the teams they’re supposed to beat. Period. If you want to be a top four seed you can’t lose to Brooklyn on a Tuesday night in February. Good teams don’t do that.

For the most part, the Hawks have beaten up on bad teams during their current stretch of solid play. They’ve won eight of their last ten games, beating Orlando, New Orleans, Dallas, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia over that ten-game stretch.

They’ve only lost to the Boston Celtics, the team with the third best record in the Eastern Conference, and the Detroit Pistons, a team that is far more talented than their record would suggest. The Hawks have padded their record against bottom feeders, which is something they struggled to do earlier in the season.

The Clippers wouldn’t be classified as a bottom feeder, but because of their injuries you’d have to say Atlanta has the advantage at nearly every spot on the floor.

Dennis Schroder is better than Chris Paul’s replacement, Austin Rivers. The Clippers do have at least one advantage, J.J. Redick is better than Kent Bazemore thanks to his quality team defense and knockdown shooting. Then things shift back in the Hawks favor.

Thabo Sefolosha is better than Luc Mbah a Moute. Paul Millsap is better than Marreese Speights, and Dwight Howard is at least close to the level of DeAndre Jordan.

The injuries also kill the Clippers depth, giving Atlanta the better bench unit. Without Paul and Griffin, the Hawks are the better team. Better teams take care of business, especially at home.

Next Man Up?

Like it or not, the Clippers are going to be without Chris Paul for the foreseeable future. Someone is going to have to step up and fill that void. Can it be Austin Rivers? Doc’s son has taken his share of ridicule over the years, but he’s turned into a solid role player in the NBA.

Now we’ll find out whether or not he has what it takes to be a starter in this league. Rivers is averaging 11.3 points and 2.6 assists per game on 44.6 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from three-point range.

He can’t match Paul’s play-making or defense, but he can definitely score. Back-to-back quality performances against Minnesota and Denver provide some reason for optimism. They lost those games, but if Rivers can use that experience to be better going forward it might be worth it. If Rivers can’t hack it Raymond Felton may wind up getting starter’s minutes until Paul returns.

Marreese Speights got the start at power forward in their most recent game. He’s not near the defender or play-maker Blake Griffin is, but like Rivers, Speights can get buckets. He scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting in the loss to Denver in 28 minutes. On the season, Speights is averaging 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on 45.9 percent shooting.

Rivers and Speights will have to step up if the Clippers are going to compete with Atlanta. J.J. Redick, Jamal Crawford, and DeAndre Jordan can’t do it alone.

Prediction

When both teams are whole, the Clippers have significantly better than the Hawks. Chris Paul and Blake Griffin aren’t just big names, they’re big-time players. They still haven’t made it to the Conference Finals, but I’ll let that slide. The Western Conference is brutal.

These teams aren’t whole, though. The Clippers are a shell of their former selves without their two brightest stars. For that reason, I think the Hawks win this game rather easily. Marreese Speights guarding Paul Millsap and Austin Rivers guarding Dennis Schroder will not go well for Los Angeles.

They might be able to score on this stout Hawks defense, but I think the weak links in their chain will doom them on the defensive end. The Hawks will come away with their ninth win in their last 11 games.

Who: Los Angeles Clippers (29-16) @ Atlanta Hawks (26-18)

When: 7:30 PM EST, Monday, January 23rd, 2017

Where: Phillips Arena

How: Fox Sports Southeast

