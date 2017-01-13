Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan. 13 Boston Celtics

This one should be fun. The Atlanta Hawks battle the Boston Celtics Friday night. Who will be victorious in Al Horford‘s return to Atlanta?

We have been talking about it all week here at Soaring Down South. Friday night’s game is perhaps the most anticipated match-up of the season. The Atlanta Hawks welcome the Boston Celtics to Phillips Arena in their first meeting since last season’s heated six-game playoff series.

It will also be the first game between the franchises since Al Horford left Atlanta for Boston. In case you’ve been in a time capsule since last spring, Horford signed a four-year, $113 million deal with the Celtics this past summer, ending his nine season tenure as a Hawk.

It was a painful signing for Hawks fans. Many feel as if Horford abandoned them. I understand that emotional reaction, but it’s time to move on. Atlanta has a new center and he’s been quite good this season.

I see this game as a chance for fans to get some closure to the Al Horford era. Use the game as an opportunity to get used to seeing him in a different uniform. Respect him for his past accomplishments, and then turn the page.

The Celtics are a formidable opponent, but Atlanta definitely has a chance in this one.

Boston has had a good season. They’re exactly what everyone expected them to be. They currently have a 24-15 record and are the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference. They have the 7th best offensive rating in the NBA, but just the 20th ranked defensive rating.

It feels like they’re a player or two away from being a real contender. As currently constructed, they can’t get over the hump.

They’re 0-8 combined against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Toronto Raptors. They take care of business against less opponents, but they can’t beat the elite teams.

Stopping Isaiah Thomas will be a challenge for Atlanta. The diminutive point guard is having a tremendous season. Some might argue he’s worthy of an All-Star Game appearance. He’s averaging 28.2 points and 6.1 assists per game on 45.6 percent shooting and 37.8 percent from three-point range. In his last seven games, he has dropped 31 points, 52 points, 29 points, 24 points, 38 points, 27 points, and 38 points respectively.

Thomas can score often and efficiently. He plays well above his 5-foot-8 stature. Dennis Schroder will have his work cut out for him in trying to defend Thomas.

Paul Millsap will be thrilled to see the Celtics come to town. He torched them during the regular season in 2015-16, averaging 22.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game on 57.6 percent shooting over four games. In Game 4 of last season’s first round playoff series, Millsap finished with 45 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block in a losing effort.

Dwight Howard vs. Al Horford will be the match-up everyone is eager to see. Howard is rim-running, dabbing, and rebound grabbing bruiser, while Horford is a versatile Swiss-army knife of offensive precision. They have very different skill-sets and it will be interesting to see how they perform against one another.

Will Horford’s perimeter oriented offensive game flummox Howard? Will Howard dominate the rebounding battle? Will Hawks fans boo Horford? The questions remain, and I’m excited to find out the answers. There will be more on Howard vs. Horford coming later today. Stay tuned for that.

Injuries have been bothering Boston lately. Avery Bradley, Jaylen Brown, Amir Johnson, James Young, and Tyler Zeller each missed Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards with various maladies. At the moment, it looks like at least three of those five players won’t play.

Celtics say that Avery Bradley, James Young and Tyler Zeller are not with the team for tomorrow's game against the Hawks. — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) January 12, 2017

Bradley’s absence would be particularly difficult to overcome. He’s an outstanding perimeter defender and is shooting 41.7 percent from three this season. He’s a vital part of their team and their second leading scorer.

The Celtics shoot a ton of three-pointers, as you’d expect from a Brad Stevens coached team. They attempt the third most per game in the NBA and convert them at a 37 percent clip (7th best in the NBA). If Atlanta can clamp down on the three-point line, I like their chances in this match-up. Especially if they control the glass, and limit Boston’s trips to the free-throw line.

It’s tough not to get excited about this game. The Hawks will be trying for eight wins in a row against their hated rival. They’ll do so wearing some stylish throwback uniforms. I encourage all Atlanta natives to cancel their Friday plans and head to Phillips Arena.

Who: Atlanta Hawks (22-16) vs. Boston Celtics (24-15)

When: 8:00 PM EST, Friday, January 13th, 2017

Where: Phillips Arena

How: ESPN

This article originally appeared on