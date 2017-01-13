Atlanta Hawks fans boo Al Horford in return

Al Horford did not exactly get a warm welcome when returning to Atlanta for the first time.

After spending the first nine years of his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks, Al Horford bolted to join the Boston Celtics last offseason. Hard to blame Horford for ditching Atlanta for $113 million and a chance to play with a dynamic group of young players in Boston.

Friday night, Horford returned to the ATL for the first time in a visitors uniform, and did not receive a warm reception from the home fans.

.@ATLHawks fans didn’t exactly give @Al_Horford a warm welcome in his return to Atlanta tonight. pic.twitter.com/PM5IWt2vp1 — CSN New England (@CSNNE) January 14, 2017

A smattering of cheers and mostly boos is not the type of reception a franchise icon should receive, regardless of his choice to sign elsewhere as a free agent. That’s the way the business of sports works, and Horford was nothing but class during his time in Atlanta. The Hawks had been mired in mediocrity for years before the slightly-undersized center arrived out of the University of Florida.

Around the web, basketball fans called out the Hawks fans for their behavior towards Horford.

Atlanta booing Al Horford? I hope the Celtics wipe the floor with the Hawks. Pretty undeserved treatment of a former Hawks player. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) January 14, 201

Atlanta fans confuse me…not because of the boos but because it’s taken them so long to be passionate for a good team #celtics #AlHorford — Nick Filet (@nfay919) January 14, 2017

So disappointed in #Hawks fans reaction to Al Horford. Guy gave nothing but his best to ATL – should be reciprocated. Bad fans. Bad look. — Mark Zinno (@MarkZinno) January 14, 2017

In his nine years in Atlanta, Horford averaged 14.3 points with 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He was also a four-time All-Star, and helped the Hawks to the playoffs eight times. The 6′-10″ center even added a three-point shot to his game. No matter how you slice it, he is one of best players in team history.

In his first season in Boston, Horford is scoring 15.3 points per game while pushing the Celtics into third place in the conference. The Hawks are currently 22-16 and safely in a playoff spot, but are considering a major rebuild.

