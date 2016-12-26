Atlanta Hawks: Dwight Howard Among NBA’s Best Centers

Dwight Howard‘s career resurgence has been one of the league’s best stories during the 2016-17 season. Where does he rank in comparison to the rest of the league’s centers?

Not long ago, Dwight Howard was unarguably the best center in the entire NBA. From 2009 to 2011, he averaged 20.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks, while taking home three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards. Since then, nagging back injuries have taken away from his athleticism, and two team changes have turned his fans into enemies.

It’s clear that the Atlanta Hawks’ most high profile free agent signing ever is still among the top centers in the NBA. Just how does he stack up against the league’s best?

Currently better than Dwight Howard:

DeMarcus Cousins

(29.3 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 1.5 BPG, 27.7 PER, 3.6 Win Shares)

(12.3 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 2.7 BPG, 22.2 PER, 5.0 Win Shares)

Karl-Anthony Towns

(22.3 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 1.7 BPG, 22.3 PER, 2.8 Win Shares)

(18.1 PPG, 14.8 RPG, 2.4 BPG, 23.2 PER, 3.4 Win Shares)

To say that there are only four centers in the NBA that are currently better than Dwight Howard is astounding. Karl-Anthony Towns looks to be a future legend, as does DeMarcus Cousins.

Rudy Gobert has become a more integral part in the Utah Jazz offense, and his numbers have reflected that. Hassan Whiteside has actually resembled a younger Howard throughout the season; posting dominant rebounding and shot-blocking numbers, but lacking post moves.

Regardless, his Heat are 13th in the East, and likely will miss the playoffs. In fact, the Timberwolves and Kings both have records under .500, and will likely miss the playoffs.

By season’s end, and with team success taken into account, Howard could be thought of the the league’s best center yet again.

About even with Howard:

DeAndre Jordan

(11.8 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 1.8 BPG, 19.8 PER, 4.0 Win Shares)

(14.0 PPG, 13.6 RPG, 1.0 BPG, 21.6 PER, 2.9 Win Shares)

Marc Gasol

(20.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.5 BPG, 21.4 PER, 3.6 Win Shares)

(11.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 0.9 BPG, 16.8 PER, 2.5 Win Shares)

The next tier of centers, which Howard would likely be included within, is not as talented as the first group, but still stand out in their own right. Gasol, with a brand-new three-point shot (two three-pointers made in 2015-16, 46 three-pointers made through 29 games in 2016-17), has willed the Grizzlies to success. His major contributions have inserted him directly into the MVP race.

Drummond is a rebounding machine, who cleans glass like no other. His issues come in nearly every other facet of his game. He lacks moves that would create himself scoring opportunities, and will likely go down as the league’s worst free-throw shooter. For someone as athletic as he is, it would be expected for him to block a high number of shots per game, like Hassan Whiteside or DeAndre Jordan. Instead, he only has blocked 30 shots, which places him directly below Terrence Jones, who has only played 410 minutes. Meanwhile, Drummond has played over 900 minutes.

Steven Adams’ numbers do not truly state how well he played alongside Russell Westbrook. His consistent improvement since being drafted in 2013 has taken him from backup to Kendrick Perkins, to a $100 million man. His rugged play under the basket has led to him grabbing just under three offensive rebounds a game. Though he doesn’t block many shots, his defensive Win Shares is 1.2, only .2 less than Howard and Paul Millsap.

Lastly, and more controversially, DeAndre Jordan is in the same boat as Dwight Howard. His offensive game is restricted to only pick-and-roll feeds and put-backs, but his defensive work is remarkable. 12.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game is crazy, especially as the third option on a team. But, in comparison with Howard’s 13 boards and 1.5 blocks, their non-offensive games are a toss-up. When one looks at their offensive game, there is no question Howard is better. Howard scores nearly three more points per game, with a nearly 7% higher usage rate.

Where does Howard rank among the NBA’s centers today?

1. DeMarcus Cousins

(29.3 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 1.5 BPG, 27.7 PER, 3.6 Win Shares)

So far, has shown himself to be the most talented big man in the league.

2. Karl-Anthony Towns

(22.3 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 1.7 BPG, 22.3 PER, 2.8 Win Shares)

If he stays on his current pace, Towns could end up as one of the greatest centers ever.

3. Hassan Whiteside

(18.1 PPG, 14.8 RPG, 2.4 BPG, 23.2 PER, 3.4 Win Shares)

Whiteside has carried his team in every way possible.

4. Marc Gasol

(20.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.5 BPG, 21.4 PER, 3.6 Win Shares)

Like Whiteside, Gasol has kept the injury-riddled Grizziles in the playoff race.

5. Rudy Gobert

(12.3 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 2.7 BPG, 22.2 PER, 5.0 Win Shares)

Gobert, along with Quin Snyder, took the Jazz from a solid defensive team, to a great one.

6. Dwight Howard

(14.2 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 1.5 BPG, 22.4 PER, 2.9 Win Shares)

Howard has revived his career under Coach Bud’s system, and will surely be an All-Star. He has seemed much happier than in his stints in Los Angeles and Houston, and that seems to take some account in his improved play.

7. Andre Drummond

(14.0 PPG, 13.6 RPG, 1.0 BPG, 21.6 PER, 2.9 Win Shares)

Drummond is probably the best one-trick pony in the NBA today.

8. DeAndre Jordan

(11.8 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 1.8 BPG, 19.8 PER, 4.0 Win Shares)

Jordan’s lack of an offensive game keeps him from being any higher.

9. Steven Adams

(11.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 0.9 BPG, 16.8 PER, 2.5 Win Shares)

Adams has been great, but his talents aren’t as substantial as his counterparts.

Honorable Mentions:

(15.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.2 BPG, 19.9 PER, 2.0 Win Shares)

A early concussion has kept Horford from being on the main list. Also, a lack of rebounding that Hawks fans have become used to.

(20.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.8 BPG, 22.8 PER, 2.1 Win Shares)

The Nets being putrid, and a lack of rebounding, keeps his impressive scoring off the main list.

(17.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.4 BPG, 22.4 PER, 0.8 Win Shares)

Everyone’s favorite 76er has been revolutionary, even while averaging 3.5 turnovers per game.

Do you agree with Howard’s ranking? Is he too high? Too low? Just right? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and discuss with me on Twitter @ATLPistolPete.

