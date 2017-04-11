Atlanta Hawks appoint Malik Rose as GM of new D-League team

ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Hawks have appointed Malik Rose as general manager of their NBA Development League affiliate in Erie, Pennsylvania, beginning next season.

Rose also will maintain his duties as manager of basketball operations for the Hawks, who made the announcement Tuesday.

The Hawks’ new D-League franchise will play in Erie the next two seasons before relocating in 2019 to a 3,500-seat arena that will be built in College Park , adjacent to Atlanta’s airport and only about 10 miles from Philips Arena.

Rose was in the NBA for 13 years, playing with Charlotte, San Antonio, New York and Oklahoma City. He won a pair of NBA titles with the Spurs in 1999 and 2003.

The 42-year-old Rose has worked in Atlanta’s front office the last two seasons.

