Atlanta Hawks: An Up And Down Year For Kent Bazemore

The Atlanta Hawks made several surprising roster altering moves this past off-season. One player involved in those transactions was Kent Bazemore, signed to a $70 million contract.

This Atlanta Hawks season has been defined by its uncharacteristic off-season. They collected some name value in Dwight Howard, promoted the fire cracker Dennis Schroder to starting point guard, and said goodbye to professional stalwarts like Al Horford and Jeff Teague. An up-and-down summer for Atlanta fans has so far resulted in an up-and-down season. In that sense, no one’s play has quite embodied the Hawks season quite like small forward/shooting guard Kent Bazemore.

Bazemore is a player fans are supposed to love. With high energy defense, clutch three-point shooting, and a blue collar approach to basketball mixed in with love for the game, Kent has all the essentials to being a fan (and team) favorite.

This season has seen a stark regression for the founder and owner of the “Baze Gaze”. While the Hawks are only approaching the halfway point of the first season in the small forward’s new contract, he still hasn’t regained the form he discovered last season.

A Breakout Season

Kent Bazemore started out in the NBA as an undrafted player out of Old Dominion. He worked his way through California teams like the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, making a name for himself through bench celebrations and quiet success as a “3 and D” player. After helping Under Armour steal Steph Curry from right under Nike’s nose, Bazemore got his cut (six figure contract from the company) and proceeded to head east.

Once there, he signed with the Atlanta Hawks, continuing his role as a fun loving, but professional, bench player. After Atlanta’s 60-win season led to starting wing DeMarre Carroll‘s departure, Kent saw the opening he had been waiting for. The small forward/guard was thrust into the starting lineup. He knew his opportunity to strike was never going to be better, so he knew what he had to do.

The Big Contract

While the 48-win season and second round sweep was disappointing for the franchise, they thought they had their guy at small forward. No. 24 averaged 11.6 points per game along with 5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

He paired that with play not recorded in the box score, by defending the opposing teams’ best players, night in and night out. He always said the right thing, all while throwing down emphatic dunks and trademarking his gaze in his teammates’ post game interviews. While they had lost Horford and moved on from Teague, at least they’d get to keep one quality player.

Bazemore couldn’t believe it. He knew he’d done everything he needed to in order to get a long-term deal with the Hawks, but $70 million? Everything had broken his way, and while not as profitable as Under Armour’s bounty with Curry, he’d gladly take the $66 million raise.

To make it even better, the Hawks lost some of their best players and signed Dwight Howard. After all the hard work he put in, Kent Bazemore could finally relax.

Things Go South

What had gone wrong? Had his luck just ran out? The Hawks, while inconsistent, were in the thick of playoff race. They have beaten playoff contenders like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, and the San Antonio Spurs. Dwight Howard was playing well, and that Schroder was starting to really improve. Which made it all the worse for him.

While Atlanta was playing well overall, it definitely lost some close games it should have won. Kent’s poor play was becoming increasingly magnified. His 9.8 points and 3.1 boards per contest look even worse with his 36 percent field goal shooting and 29 percent efficiency from three.

Maybe he had taken it too easy. After Horford and the rival Celtics’ returned to Atlanta, the hate from the fans became louder than ever. Giving up a way too easy jumper for the game winner to hose down a resounding comeback will do that. Bazemore was a rich man, but at what cost?

In all seriousness, the fans want to love Kent Bazemore. He can be a talented player in the NBA, as he proved last season. It’s hard to figure out whats been up with his play. While there isn’t as much space to shoot with Howard, it’s not like there isn’t good spacing either. There’s also no reason for his defense to drop off the way it has.

As players like TIm Hardaway Jr. and Thabo Sefolosha begin to outplay him, Bazemore has to get it figured out before he loses his spot in the starting lineup. His play can be the difference between a 50 win season and 40 win season. Atlanta fans just hope that the difference is positive, and that his rough season won’t continue.

