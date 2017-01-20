At 18-26, What Do The Trail Blazers Need To Do To Improve?

Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets pace through the Trail Blazers, 107-85. How can they attack the rest of the season?

Portland is really struggling now. They are on a three-game skid and this skid could get worse if we do not get in the right gear. The Trail Blazers have to find a way to produce and not always rely on Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. If they can knock down their shots, then this team can turn around and make a run.

But in last night’s game against the Hornets, it was another reminder of what fans want to forget about. Our stars had okay games, Lillard had 21 points and McCollum had 18 points. The weird thing is both Lillard and McCollum went 7-18 and 2-6 from the 3 point line. It was an extremely rough night shooting for the Trail Blazers as they shot 35% from the field and 25% from three point range. We were only out-rebounded 51-50, but the Hornets only had 12 turnovers compared to Portland’s 15. Portland needs to pick it up if they want to break out of this three-game skid.

Games like this aren’t going to cut it for the Trail Blazers. They need to be solid all around. Lillard needs to be able to produce many games where he has 30 point games and have McCollum produce a solid twenty points… EVERY NIGHT. Unfortunately this is where we’re at.

The bench for the Trail Blazers did not have much affect during the game, neither did the other three in the starting lineup. This was a game where really just Lillard and McCollum did anything to help. Al-Farouq Aminu, Maurice Harkless, and Mason Plumlee all combined for a total of 24 points, and that’s pretty much it. The rest of the bench only combined for a total of 22 points. Everyone was able to get into the game, and seeing that the bench had no factor is just plain sad. I hope the next game all of the guys can be connected and on the same page because is 18-26 at this point and needs to get in gear.

If the Trail Blazers want any hope at a shot at the playoffs, they need to have everyone on their team aboard and ready to play. If the bench only produces 22 points, we will likely be a favorite at the lottery and that is not want us Portland fans want. The bench needs to be ready to help when one of the starters is tired and produce. The bench should be producing around 40 points.

We’ve relied on our stars for too long, time for the rest of the guys to step up!

Next Game:

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

January 20th, 2017

Radio: Rip City Radio 620

TV: CSNNWHD

Portland looks to bounce back and knock out the struggling 76ers lead by Joel Embiid

