Are the Indiana Pacers Tempting Fate Once Again?

The Indiana Pacers are on a five-game winning streaking going into today’s game, but did they tempt fate with yesterday’s photo?

It looks like the Indiana Pacers were having fun over in London the past few days before today’s game against the Denver Nuggets. It is easy to be in a good mood while you are on a five-game winning streak.

They were leading skills camps for kids, seeing the sights, posing for photos…

Noooooo, god.

No, god, please no.

No. No. Noooooooooooooo.

Why? Why would you even entertain the possibility of the sports gods smiting you?

PAUL GEORGE, YOU KNOW BETTER.

Sure, this wasn’t a professional photo shoot or anything, but it just feels uncomfortably close to what has brought down many teams recently.

If the Pacers lose to the Nuggets today, we all know why.

