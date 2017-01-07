Are the Cleveland Cavaliers the Top Dog in the Entire NBA after the Korver Trade?

While the Cleveland Cavaliers are atop the Eastern Conference, the recent addition of Kyle Korver may easily make them the best team in the NBA.

Even on Christmas Day the Cavaliers were able to trump the Warriors. After being down fourteen in the four, it may have been clear to GM David Griffin and Coach Tyronn Lue that a trade needed to happen in order to compete with the super team Warriors in the post-season.

The Atlanta Hawks were not quite the team that most expected them to be this season. After sending away Korver, the Hawks, who are 4th in the East, are also entertaining offers for Millsap. David Griffin pulled off a miracle. And according to this source, it is just one of several to follow.

Even without another trade, the addition of Korver makes the King once again unstoppable.

James, who shoots just under 50% of his shots from less than 10 feet from the rim, has formed a dominate post game. With the ability to control player from Draymond Green to even much larger centers, James forces the double team therefore passing to the open shooter or he just annihilates whatever defender is behind him.

J.R. Smith, the Cavaliers former starting shooting guard, went down with an injury, but before his injury he was shooting just 40.9% on open (no defender within 6-feet) 3’s this season. Korver could potentially be taking his starting spot and shoots an alluring 49.0% on such shots.

This upgrade will make the King much more dominate throughout the course of the game with his incredible post game. This is the break that the Cavaliers needed. This move has already made them the most feared team in the NBA especially after seeing Golden State’s fourth quarter collapse.

