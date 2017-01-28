Are Boston Celtics Regretting the Ante Zizic Decision?

the Boston Celtics could have benefited from allowing Ante Zizic to play his first season in the NBA

One of the main reasons the Boston Celtics were expected to make a trade during the last draft was because they had a total of three first round picks, and no where near enough space on the roster to accommodate them. Everyone knew that the third overall selection would have a spot on the team, but there would be a lot of uncertainty with the other picks.

Instead of packaging their picks in a trade, the Celtics took the longer route, drafting Ante Zizic and Guerschon Yabusele with intentions of sending them overseas. With Yabusele, it was an easy decision on both sides. Yabusele realized he needed more time to develop and there was no resistance on his part to play overseas.

Zizic, on the other hand, made it clear that he wanted a chance to play in the NBA, and he believed he could have an impact as a rookie. As this season is unfolding, one thing has become abundantly clear, the Celtics have a weak front court and have absolutely no depth to play around with. The Celtics have poor rebounders across the board, and get absolutely no rim protection from any big on their second unit.

The Celtics certainly anticipated their front court to be stronger. Tyler Zeller was expected to take on a bigger role, and this was going to be Jordan Mickey’s first real opportunity to be a part of the rotation. Now, a little bit more than halfway through the season, the Celtics may be regretting their decision to send Zizic overseas, because they have run out of front court options, and have to accept their fate that there will be next to no defensive depth and even worse rebounding behind Al Horford and Amir Johnson.

Looking strictly at Zizic, keeping him out of the NBA for a year is likely to remain the better choice. Even if Zizic could bring some much needed help to this current roster, his minutes would be sporadic, and he would not have the same opportunity to develop. Players like James Young, Mickey and Zeller have had ample time to develop and they are at a point where not much more progress can be made outside of the NBA.

That being said, it is hard to imagine Zizic having less of an impact than those three players mentioned, and with all the guards they have cluttering their roster, there is a strong chance that the Celtics would be a better team with Zizic on the roster instead of Young.

Coming out of college, the Celtics knew that Zizic had elite rebounding potential, and the kind of motor that is needed for this team to success on defense. Zizic would give the Celtics their best second unit option when they wanted to go big, and it may not be too extreme to say he could have the best rebounding percentage on the team.

Offensively, Zizic would not quite fit the mold that the Celtics look for in the front court. He would not bring the floor spacing or the versatility that they have looked for, but that is not what they need. Zizic would be an option when the Celtics are looking to get that rebounding boost, and it would be a refreshing sight to have a player, other than Marcus Smart, who can properly box out.

Zizic has great size and a great frame, and could have had an impact on limiting their opponents offenive rebounding. Zizic has a reputation of crashing the glass ferociously, and that is something the Celtics desperately need.

The problem would be that Zizic would have a difficult time maintaining a consistent role, and that is not what the Celtics want for him right now. The Celtics do not regret their decision to send him overseas in the sense that it remains the best option for his growth as a basketball player.

The regret is that all the players that were supposed to be above him on the depth chart in the front court have not panned out. Even Kelly Olynyk, the most sure thing on their second unit, has regressed this season.

Zizic could have brought some stability to that second unit, and his ability to help rebound and fight for those loose balls would have helped limit the runs they give up far too often.

The good news is that the Celtics know that they have front court reinforcements waiting to join the team, and that is exactly what they need in the long term. It is impossible to know if Zizic would have held up physically. He established his reputation of being a great rebounder against lesser competition, and this Celtics team seems to have a way of making rebounders worse.

Horford came in as a mediocre rebounder and, despite no competition around him, still managed to go backwards. It is unfortunate that the Celtics have the rights to a player that could have helped the Celtics in their worst area this season, but it would be foolish to think Zizic could do enough to take the Celtics to the next level, even if he looks like a much better option that about half the players currently making up the second unit.

This article originally appeared on