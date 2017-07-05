AP source: Patrick Patterson agrees to deal with Thunder

TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 5: Patrick Patterson #54 of the Toronto Raptors warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 18, 2017 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)

A person with knowledge of the details says forward Patrick Patterson has agreed to a three-year, $16.4 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Patterson is leaving Toronto to join All-Star Paul George in a new-look Thunder frontcourt, the person told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person was granted anonymity because contracts can’t be signed until Thursday.

The deal was first reported by ESPN.

Patterson was a valuable reserve for the Raptors, averaging 7.6 points in nearly four seasons. But he struggled badly in last season’s playoffs, shooting 28 percent from the field.

The Raptors kept Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka but Patterson has a chance to fill a need in Oklahoma City, where Taj Gibson left for Minnesota and Domantas Sabonis was dealt to Indiana in the trade for George.

AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this report.

