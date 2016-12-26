Anthony Tolliver Is Starting To Look Like A Stretch-Four

During this past summer, the Sacramento Kings took a chance by signing Anthony Tolliver to a two-year contract, hoping that the eight-year veteran would be the ideal stretch-four for their team.

On paper, it seemed like a smart investment. Tolliver has shown throughout his career to be a great teammate/veteran while recording a career three-point percentage of 35.7. But in the early stages of this season, it was a struggle for Tolliver.

In the first two months of this NBA campaign, Tolliver struggled to make perimeter shots (shooting 21.4% from the perimeter), which caused him to only play eight games during that span. But in the month of December, Tolliver has found a rhythm and niche with his new team.

In the ten games that Tolliver has appeared in this month, the veteran has averaged 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Tolliver has also shown to be an efficient scorer as he is currently shooting 40.5% from the three-point line this month which contains a span of six games where he has shot an effective 43.4% from the perimeter.

It seemed at the beginning of the season that Tolliver might have been a bad singing for Sacramento, but this month has shown more from Tolliver than just a guy that can perform at the NBA level.

Like I mentioned before, Tolliver only played eight games before the month of December. It’s stunning to see him perform at an effective rate for the Kings considering how many games he sat prior to his recent success.

Overall, the Kings have needed a legit stretch-four for a while and Tolliver’s recent success has shown to strengthen that argument. If Tolliver can remain on Dave Joerger’s (Kings’ head coach) regular rotation and continue to be consistently effective on the floor, we may see the purple and white remain the playoff picture going forth.

