Andre Roberson Has Become the OKC Minute Man

Andre Roberson has averaged 34.1 minutes per game over the last 10 games and 31.6 for the entire season. For a player who can’t shoot, can’t hit free throws and never scores in double figures, that is a lot of minutes. Does he deserve those minutes? Why does he play so much?

Why Andre Roberson?

Thunderous Intentions readers are accustomed to articles about Russell Westbrook, Triple-Doubles and the team’s need for more offensive weapons.

Yet, over the last 10 games Roberson is essentially averaging the same amount of minutes as Westbrook. In those games the Thunder are a less than impressive 6-4. Looking at the season as a whole, the struggles of Roberson are very clear.

From the free throw line he shoots a laughable 32% and is considered a shooting guard. For context, Joakim Noah is shooting 38% from the foul line this season.

Furthermore, Roberson is shooting 30% from beyond the arc, 45% from the field and only averages 6.5 shot attempts per game.

Offense is clearly not the reason Roberson plays 30+ minutes per game. Yet, when a player is as dominant as he is on defense and as energetic as he is all-around taking him off the floor is easier said than done.

Why Not Andre Roberson?

Once the opposing team has the basketball, Roberson begins to earn his salary and thus, his minutes. He has proven himself to be a lock-down defender and an expert at providing help on defense.

Athletically, Roberson can jump out of the gym, doesn’t get washed up on screens and is the first on the floor for loose balls. The new statistical age isn’t kind to players like Roberson who do things on the basketball court that can’t be quantified with numbers.

Even so, Roberson averages over 4 rebounds a game along with one block and one steal. Active in both transition defense and offense, Roberson also averages an assist per game and rarely gets himself into foul trouble. Why Andre Roberson? Defense and energy; that’s why.

The new statistical age isn’t kind to players like Roberson who do things on the basketball that can’t be quantified with numbers.

The recent injury to Victor Oladipo has forced Billy Donovan to play almost every bench player more minutes. The question of who deserves the extra minutes is complex with no easy answers.

A Sign of Things to Come?

There is one player on this bench who could be in line for a major increase in playing time: Alex Abrines. A look at the numbers so far this year for Abrines is a little misleading. Primarily because playing a sporadic 12.8 minutes per game is not conducive for basketball productivity.

Nonetheless, the numbers do show a much more consistent foul shooter than Roberson with Abrines shooting 87% from the stripe. On offense, Abrines is a much better shooter but defensively is not the same caliber of player.

However, this team needs more offense and more consistency from the foul line. Some of the minutes being swallowed up by Roberson could find more offensive production through Abrines.

While Abrines is getting more minutes this month it may be time for a real increase in time and a real focus on offense.

On the other hand, there has been only one game this season where Abrines has truly gone off. Hitting 5 threes against the Pelicans was a great accomplishment, yet it was also against the Pelicans.

RELATED STORY: A fictional story on the ‘origin’ of Albrines

In his time with the Euroleague, Abrines averaged 17 mpg and 7 ppg. These numbers, against lesser competition, do not scream offensive production. Furthermore, while Roberson is generally good for an assist, steal and block every night, Abrines is not.

The NBA is full of mediocre defenders with a decent jump shot and that is exactly who Alex Abrines is.

While an increase in minutes is assuredly on the way for Abrines, he is in no way a replacement for Oladipo or Roberson.

There is a player on the Thunder bench who could be a perfect balance between Andre Roberson and Alex Abrines: Jerami Grant.

Grant Me This:

Both Roberson and Abrines have done or are capable of doing very different things on a basketball court. However, the Thunder need a player who can do a combination of things: put the ball in the basket, play defense and compliment Mr. Triple Double.

Jerami Grant is a player that can both bring defensive energy and provide relief on the offensive side of the ball. More minutes for Grant mean less for Roberson and in turn, more offense.

Following an early season trade with the 76ers, Grant was brought in for his athleticism and potential.

His ability to be an all-around menace on defense while running the floor with Westbrook earned him 21 mpg before the Oladipo injury.

RELATED: Shocking similarities between 2016-17 Thunder and 1988-89 Bulls

Jerami Spoke:

Since the Oladipo injury, Grant’s playing time has only increased about a minute per game on average.

Last game versus Boston, Grant played 29 minutes and produced 4 points, 3 blocks with an assist and a steal.

The time is now for more minutes for Mr. Grant. While he may not be able to consistently get his own shot, his ability to do a little bit of everything makes him a great candidate to alleviate the need for Roberson.

Grant isn’t lights out at the free throw line or as a shooter but is better at both than Roberson. Albeit, a short career, yet Grant has been much more accustomed to extended minutes than Roberson. In those minutes, he is averaging 8 ppg with the promise of more.

Roberson also can’t be on the floor in crunch time because of his foul shooting. Either way, Grant won’t replace Roberson but should see an increase in minutes as the playoff battle intensifies.

Sam Presti is a highly respected and accomplished General Manager who should be trusted. It is very possible that Thunder fans won’t see large-scale changes during this season. Yet, for this team to compete for a Championship some changes need to be made.

Looking (Small) Forward:

Andre Roberson, Jerami Grant, Kyle Singler and Josh Huestis are not Championship caliber Small Forwards at this point in their careers. At the same time,forwards like Lebron James and Paul George are rare players and building a “Big 3” isn’t easy without player generated corroboration.

Enes Kanter is talented but will probably end up as trade bait and Domantas Sabonis will continue to find ways to avoid Rebounding.

However, Sam Presti has a duty to Russell Westbrook and Thunder fans to put a better product on the floor. Rolling the ball to Westbrook and expecting him to average a Triple-Double is not quality coaching, nor is it quality team management.

Long-term deals for Oladipo and Steven Adams were a positive step but much more has to be done. The logjam and lack of offense at SF should be priority number one for the Thunder ahead of the ever approaching All-Star break.

Watching the OKC Thunder play basketball is as entertaining as any team in the NBA; until Russell Westbrook goes to the bench. Once he is on the bench, every other player plays “Hot Potato” with the basketball until someone has to take a shot at offensive production.

RELATED CONTENT: Opinions Vary, but who does Westbrook think he is?

Billy Donovan has the team playing solid defense but without Westbrook on the floor it appears Donovan is as lost as every other player on the team.

Truthfully, both forward positions on this team are in great need of repair. Enes Kanter is talented but will probably end up as trade bait and Domantas Sabonis will continue to find ways to avoid Rebounding. As it stands now, both Roberson and Grant are great “glue” guys but the team will be in a sticky situation without one more Offensive star.

Make sure to visit Thunderous Intentions for daily features, player articles, pre and post game analysis plus all things OKC Thunder.

This article originally appeared on