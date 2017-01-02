Analyzing Tuesday’s Key Game Between Sacramento and Denver

Denver must come prepared against a hungry Sacramento team Tuesday night.

Denver and Sacramento will face off in a much anticipated game on Tuesday.

This game has many playoff implications since both are battling for the 8th seed right now.

If the Denver Nuggets can take this first match-up against the Sacramento Kings, then they will have the upper hand for the rest of the way until they play each other next time.

However, Denver will have their hands full going up against DeMarcus Cousins and former Nuggets point guard Ty Lawson.

It is imperative for Denver to not get caught in a trap like they did against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Denver must play with a ton of heart and effort, otherwise their record will suffer.

The Denver Nuggets are hanging on by a thread to be in the playoff race. The game Tuesday will be more difficult than people think.

The Nuggets will be coming in on a back-to-back after facing the Warriors in Oracle Arena the night before.

The Nuggets need to be ready and do everything in their power to slow down DeMarcus Cousins. They also cannot sleep on other players such as Rudy Gay and former Denver players Aaron Afflalo and Ty Lawson.

The Nuggets need to take advantage of their match-up in the back-court to help them win and utilize their bench to the best of their ability.

That means even putting in Jusuf Nurkic as a defensive presence to slow down Cousins.

Every player needs to show up and perform in order to stay alive in the playoff race.

Coach Malone needs to show that he wants to win against his former team.

Michael Malone will have a lot riding on this game as well. Fans are already calling for him to be fired, but if he botches this game and doesn’t have the team prepared, then it will certainly hurt his credibility.

I would expect Malone to really want to win this game though considering he is going up against his former team. A former employer whom he did not leave on good terms with due to differences in opinion on front-office moves.

Hopefully Coach Malone is anticipating this match-up as much as we are because if the coach isn’t as competitive as he ought to be, then there is a catastrophic problem.

Hopefully we will see the Nuggets inch one step closer to the final playoff spot with a win on Tuesday.

