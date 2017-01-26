All Star Snubbed! Lillard and McCollum Will Stay Home

The 2017 All Star reserves were announced Wednesday afternoon for both the East and the West. No Blazer to be Found.

The day is finally here to see if our Blazer guards had made enough impact around the NBA to be selected as an All-Star. Sadly, both players were left off the list, as the coaches went in another direction.

WEST RESERVE ROSTER:

Guard, Russell Westbrook, Thunder. (Obvious choice, averaging 30 PPG,10APG,10RPG, has OKC 6th in the west)

Guard, Klay Thompson, Warriors ( 25th in scoring 21 PPG. Shooting 39% from 3. Warriors are #1 in the west and league high 38 wins)

Forward, Draymond Green, Warriors ( 21st in rebounds 8.5, top 10 in assists 7.5, top 5 steals 1.9. Warriors are #1 in the west and league high 38 wins)

Forward, DeMarcus Cousins, Kings ( 5th in scoring 28, 12th in rebounds 10.3, 25 double doubles, Kings are 10th in the west)

Forward, Marc Gasol, Grizzles (20.6 PPG, 6RPG,4APG, The Grizzles are currently 7th In the west )

Wildcard, DeAndre Jordan, Clippers (#1 in rebounds 14, 12 PPG, top 10 in blocks 1.8, Clippers are 4th in the west)

Wildcard, Gordon Hayward, Jazz (21 points, 5 rebounds 3 assists 39% from3, Jazz are 5th in the west)

SNUBBED

No Damian Lillard, no C.J. McCollum. This is adding only more wood to Lillard’s fire, and now McCollum tastes his first Northwest popularity defeat. The Blazer guards are playing great, but the Blazers’ record seemed to hurt them in the coaches vote. Also, their lack of defense ability didn’t help.

Thompson got in because he is on the most popular team and still shooting great. Cousins is the lone star on his team and has been a monster this year. Hayward has lead the Jazz to a breakout year. Jordan has been a monster on the glass and after Chris Paul‘s injury, the Clippers needed some representation. Credit to Jordan and Hayward, as both received their first selection of their careers.

Last year when Lillard got snubbed from the All Star team, he responded by scoring 51 against the Warriors after the break. The Blazers continued to go on a tear, and wound up surprising everyone with a second round playoff birth.

Now we have two players with chips on their shoulders. Let’s see if we can use this to fuel the competitive fire and turn things around.

