All Eyes Aimed At Noel, But Should The Blazers Go After Okafor?

How Would The Addition of Okafor Fit in Portland?

The Portland Trail Blazers are 18-27 right now. We have Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum contributing in the backcourt, but we need improvement in the front court. The Trail Blazers really need a solid big man down low to help out Ed Davis and Mason Plumlee. It seems that Nerlens Noel has been the main target of talks as of late, but maybe Portland should think about Jahlil Okafor.

I think that this could be a good move for many reasons. Most importantly, Okafor can escape from Joel Embiid‘s shadow and truly showcase his talents.

Currently, he’s averaging 11.2 ppg and 4.9 rpg. His rebounding numbers are a little low, but I think with a little work with our coaching staff, his numbers could improve. It might take Okafor a few games to get used to the new system, but he’ll have fellow Duke alum Plumlee to welcome him.

This could be the big move that the Trail Blazers need to get back into the playoff race. He could immediately help with hustle plays, interior scoring and 50/50 balls. Okafor is also good at drawing fouls, which could put some opposing bigs to the bench with foul trouble. Thankfully, there is a second half to the season, and the Blazers still have time to make a move and get back into the thick of things.

Okafor has been out the past two games and did not play against the Trail Blazers last night. That is the only downfall with him, as he seems to be fairly brittle. And we all know the history of big men and injuries in Portland. Hopefully, if the Trail Blazers go after him, he could stay healthy and benefit our team immediately.

