Al Jefferson Meant It When He Said That He’s 100% Healthy

When Al Jefferson was introduced by the Indiana Pacers, he made it very clear that he was 100% healthy.

Since he signed a deal with the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) back in 2013, Jefferson dealt with a strained adductor muscle in his left groin, a torn plantar fascia in his left foot, a torn meniscus in his right knee, a strained left calf, and a sprained right ankle. Jefferson played in just 47 games with the Charlotte Hornets during the 2015-2016 season.

Al Jefferson also suffered what may be the worst injury a basketball player can sustain: a torn ACL. He suffered the injury back in 2009, when he was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

When Al Jefferson was introduced by Larry Bird and the Indiana Pacers, he confidently told the media that he was feeling 100% healthy.

I’m still in my prime, I just have to get things right,” Jefferson told the media when he was introduced by the Indiana Pacers. “My knee is better now. I just have to continue to keep it better. I’m really impressed with the trainers here; they talked about some things they can do for me and I’m really excited about that. I’m just looking forward to it. The surgery I had on my knee was probably something I should have done two years ago. For the first time, I feel like my old self.”

He didn’t lie.

Jefferson also stated when he was introduced that he doesn’t think many backup centers will want to match up against him. He’s put some of his defenders in the blender with his fundamentally sound post moves. Al hasn’t even seemed to have sustained any minor injuries.

Al Jefferson is having himself a game in The Garden! He dropped 14 points to give the @Pacers a 59-54 lead over the @nyknicks at half. pic.twitter.com/aBi7oeexiB — NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2016

If he can't go this way, he'll go the other. There's no stopping Al Jefferson. More @Pacers action on FSI and FSGO right now! #GoPacers pic.twitter.com/afzaY3C6Lq — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) December 16, 2016

Al has played a consistent role off the bench for the Pacers this season. He’s averaged 7.9 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game. Those numbers don’t jump out at you, but he’s a reliable option for the Pacers when they need a bucket. He’s building some chemistry with Monta Ellis in the second-unit, which is obviously great to see.

Hopefully. we continue to see a healthy Al Jefferson for the Indiana Pacers.

This article originally appeared on