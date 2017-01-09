Across the Pond: The Indiana Pacers Arrive in London

The Indiana Pacers traveled to London for their week promoting the NBA before taking on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

In the 1960s, the British sent John, Paul, George, and Ringo to the United States, and the world was never the same. Today, the Indian Pacers sent Paul George (and the rest of the team) to London.

The Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets arrived in London today as they prepare for Thursday’s game. While this may be a small in-season break with a few days off, but they still have a very busy schedule in England.

Last night the team got their trip started with a late-night flight, but it got them to London during the middle of the day.

Off to LONDON!!! #Hyped A photo posted by Paul George (@ygtrece) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

Headed to London… #Pacers #CamoGawd #ThrowbackObeyJacket #ImJustTrynnaBeLike3rd #StolenPic #PlaneIsLate #WeGotABlackPilot ???????????? @iamlaurenmiles A photo posted by Cj Miles (@masfresco) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

last night was somethin special for me. my mom never flew like this, she said "I feel like Michelle Obama, walking up these steps" lol. London we are here!! #overlydedicated A photo posted by Glenn Robinson III (@glennrob3) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:27am PST

Schmoood A photo posted by Myles Turner (@turner_myles) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:05am PST

The Pacers are already off and exploring the city after taking some time to tease Paul George’s signature shoe.

Exploring our first day in London, we stopped to visit the Churchill War Rooms. #PacersLondon ???????? pic.twitter.com/IgkamslZM4 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2017

We’ll keep you up to date with what’s going on with the Pacers as they take in the sights and sounds in the United Kingdom.

This article originally appeared on