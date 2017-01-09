Across the Pond: The Indiana Pacers Arrive in London
The Indiana Pacers traveled to London for their week promoting the NBA before taking on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.
In the 1960s, the British sent John, Paul, George, and Ringo to the United States, and the world was never the same. Today, the Indian Pacers sent Paul George (and the rest of the team) to London.
The Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets arrived in London today as they prepare for Thursday’s game. While this may be a small in-season break with a few days off, but they still have a very busy schedule in England.
Last night the team got their trip started with a late-night flight, but it got them to London during the middle of the day.
A photo posted by Paul George (@ygtrece) on
Headed to London… #Pacers #CamoGawd #ThrowbackObeyJacket #ImJustTrynnaBeLike3rd #StolenPic #PlaneIsLate #WeGotABlackPilot ???????????? @iamlaurenmiles
A photo posted by Cj Miles (@masfresco) on
last night was somethin special for me. my mom never flew like this, she said "I feel like Michelle Obama, walking up these steps" lol. London we are here!! #overlydedicated
A photo posted by Glenn Robinson III (@glennrob3) on
A photo posted by Myles Turner (@turner_myles) on
The @Pacers & @Nuggets have arrived for this week's #NBALondon action! pic.twitter.com/8AvLwkjmMs
— NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2017
The Pacers are already off and exploring the city after taking some time to tease Paul George’s signature shoe.
Exploring our first day in London, we stopped to visit the Churchill War Rooms. #PacersLondon ???????? pic.twitter.com/IgkamslZM4
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2017
We’ll keep you up to date with what’s going on with the Pacers as they take in the sights and sounds in the United Kingdom.
More from 8 Points, 9 Seconds
- A First Look At Paul George’s Signature Shoe2h ago
- Myles Turner is Proudly Gobbling Up Rebounds for the Indiana Pacers22h ago
- Glenn Robinson III Can Celebrate More Than His Birthday Today23h ago
- Post-Game Grades: The Pacers Blow Out the Knicks in Their Fifth-Straight Win1 d ago
- Georges Niang Scores 23 Points in Fort Wayne Mad Ants’ Loss1 d ago