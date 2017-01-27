According to Sun-Times report, Rajon Rondo could be done with Bulls very soon

Rajon Rondo set social media on fire with a long Instagram post after Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade’s comments on Wednesday night. According to a Chicago Sun-Times report, Rondo’s days as a Bull are almost over.

If the end of days are here for Rajon Rondo in Chicago, at least he made his final statement memorable on Thursday night.

After Wednesday night’s humiliating loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade expressed their frustrations with reporters in the locker room. The comments stirred up the entire NBA community, which led to Rondo’s controversial posting on Instagram.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, that post from Rondo might be the final straw for the Bulls in terms of keeping Rondo around this season.

Here’s Cowley on the Rondo situation:

As of Thursday evening, the Bulls front office was so angered by an Instagram post by Rondo in which he retaliated on teammates Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade that they were seriously weighing the idea of removing Rondo from the team and buying out the remainder of his contract.

Rondo’s time in Chicago has gone from bad to worse ever since he signed a partially-guaranteed $28 million deal this past offseason with the Bulls.

On top of being a minus player all year long for the Bulls, he was suspended one game for getting into an incident with assistant coach Jim Boylen back in December after a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Like Cowley noted in his article, the Bulls would have to devour the $14 million owed to Rondo this season, along with $3 million from next year’s cap number. The Bulls are notoriously tight with their salary cap, so there’s no telling if they’d pull the trigger on cutting Rondo, but things aren’t looking like they’re going to get much better for him and the Bulls as a unit.

This article originally appeared on