Aaron Brooks Is Finding His Shot Again for the Indiana Pacers

Aaron Brooks went through a wicked slump during most of December, but he’s starting to find his shot again.

Brace yourself for these stats. Aaron Brooks shot 25.0% from the field throughout the first 12 games of the month of December. He also shot 11.1% from deep, averaging just 2.7 points per game.

Your team is automatically at a disadvantage when your backup point guard is putting up numbers like that.

Thankfully, for the Indiana Pacers, Brooks has gotten it going as of late. He broke out of his slump big time in the Pacers’ loss to the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on December 26th. Brooks scored a season-high 19 points against his former team.

Over the last four games, Brooks has shot a much better 62.5% from the field. He’s also knocked down 7 of 11 from 3-point land, good for 63.6%.

His most recent performance was much needed for the Pacers, especially with Jeff Teague tweaking his ankle. The Pacers got a victory over the Orlando Magic as Brooks scored 14 points on 6 on 9 shooting in 18 minutes.

Brooks gets buckets in a variety of ways. He may be small, but he can score the ball. Brooks has consistently used a hook shot when he gets in the paint, and he even made a floater from 3-point land at the buzzer at the end of the first half during their win over Orlando.

Getting productive play from your bench is huge — from any position — so Brooks playing well is huge for the Indiana Pacers.

He will look to keep it up on Tuesday, as the Pacers face off against the Detroit Pistons in the last ever game between the two at the Palace of Auburn Hills. A lot of history has happened in that very building between the two teams — to say the least.

This article originally appeared on