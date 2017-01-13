A win over Cavaliers can propel Warriors to scorching run

The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA. A win over the Cleveland Cavaliers could set them on a scorching pace.

Ever since the Golden State Warriors suffered a collapse to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day, the team has won seven of their last eight games. Had it not been for a 24-point lead they blew against the Memphis Grizzlies, we would be talking about eight straight wins for the team and quite the roll that they are on.

Instead, this team has seemingly found a way to win a lot of basketball games since Christmas despite the fact there have been a lot of flaws present. It may just be head coach Steve Kerr experimenting with different lineups, but this team has had some tough fights on their hands, issues with holding onto leads and problems with turnovers.

On Thursday night, the team seemingly found their groove again with a blowout win over the Detroit Pistons at home. In the first half of the game it looked like the same formula the Warriors had been running with for a while. They kept it close, didn’t look in the mood to blow out a bad team and didn’t play the defense necessary to win.

In the third quarter that all changed, as the team held Detroit to just 19 points and scored 41 of their own. For what it’s worth, the light switch seemingly flipped and Golden State picked up a win on their own floor that they can take a lot away from.

However, their next big test is here and now. The team that has haunted the Warriors since the NBA Finals comes to town on Monday. If the Warriors wanted to get rid of those demons and really find their groove on the floor, then defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers can go a long way.

Everyone remembers when Kevin Durant seemingly went off for what was going to be a big win by Golden State on Christmas. Then Richard Jefferson led the comeback charge and Kyrie Irving hit the winning shot late.

There is no better time than the present for the Warriors to get one back in their last meeting of the regular season. The smart money is to bet on these two teams meeting again in the NBA Finals and that’s where Golden State will really get to prove themselves.

They don’t want to go into that game with five straight losses to the Cavaliers on their mind. They need to take care of business at home and give themselves something to put in the back of their head for down the road.

