A Jeff Teague-Jeremy Lin Backcourt Could Fit Brooklyn’s Identity

Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Brooklyn Nets could be an interesting fit for the 28-year-old veteran point guard alongside Jeremy Lin.

At a press conference hosted by New York’s WFAN on-air personality Evan Roberts, Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson and general manager Sean Marks stressed the importance of multiple ball-handlers in their fast-paced motion offense.

As the team heads into a crucial offseason, one that Marks categorizes as “busy” and “exciting,” one area of need the team will look toward is upgrading ball-handler depth, allowing multiple players to run the offense, be quick and decisive while having the ability to knock down a three.

While the Nets have been making multiple trips to Europe to scout Euroleague star Milos Teodosic and have not been shy about their interest in the 30-year-old point guard, one alternative option may be with former Atlanta Hawks and current Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague.

Teague is an intriguing candidate to play alongside current Nets point guard Jeremy Lin. He’s an excellent penetrator, has a quick first step, and plays the pick-and-roll quite well. He’s been successful at drawing attention in the paint, as he’s known to be crafty around the rim.

However, Jeff Teague told NBA.com he would like to re-sign with his hometown Pacers this summer.

“I love Indiana,” Teague said. “You all know me, born and raised, tattoos on my arm. I’ve wanted to play for the Pacers my whole life. It’s a great opportunity for me and I love to be here.”

But, as the future of Pacers superstar Paul George is now in question, retaining Teague may not be something president Larry Bird can afford to do, as the Pacers may look to build around its young center, Myles Turner, as the next face of the franchise.

Indianapolis Star columnist Clifton Brown painted a scenario, that despite being his hometown team and desire to be a Pacer, Teague may still look elsewhere in free agency.

Don’t assume that Teague, a native of Indianapolis, will stay just because he is home and happy with the Pacers. It only takes one team that needs a point guard to make an offer that Teague feels he can’t refuse. And if the Pacers use a large portion of their salary cap to lock up George long term, it could impact how much money the team will commit to other players, including Teague.

So, how pricey could a player like Teague be? He’s coming off a four-year, $32 million deal he signed back in 2013 and is now looking for a bit of bump financially. However, I think Teague is obtainable by the Nets at a relatively fair price.

FiveThirtyEight’s CARMELO system, which I detailed in a previous piece about Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Andre Roberson, models Teague’s market value relative to where the Nets will go when tendering an offer.

Teague’s market value for the 2017-18 is $14.7 million, then sees the decline once Teague hits 30 years old, with $12.3 million for 2018-19, $11.0 million for 2019-20 and a steep decline to $6.8 million in the 2020-21 season, when Teague will be 32.

The model projects Teague’s five-year market value at $48.9 million ($9.78 million annually), but the Nets will have to be in the $13 million per year range to really have a shot at Teague.

Ideally, Marks and his front office would offer Teague a four-year, $55 million deal, with the fourth year being a team option. It gives Teague an opportunity, at 32, to hit free agency again and re-evaluate his aspirations as a player.

What could a Lin-Teauge backcourt look like? Lin started to polish his pick-and-roll game with Brook Lopez toward the end of the 2016-17 season. But he has also been relatively good on the wings, creating his own shot and pulling up for a 15-17 foot jumper.

However, Lin has also been spotting up beyond the arc for threes, but the Harvard product hasn’t had a solid penetrator to create open looks.

Not only would a Teague addition allow for open lanes to the basket, but could give Atkinson the ability to park Lopez on the wing for a 3, while drawing Lopez’s defender and other big man out of the paint.

If Marks and Atkinson do see Lopez as a newfound piece to this three-point-centric offense, having an additional quick-step point guard like Teague, who, when with his former assistant coach Atkinson back in 2015-16 stroked the three at a even 40 percent clip, could open up the offense in ways a less-athletic Teodosic couldn’t.

It should be an exciting, yet challenging offseason for Marks’ front office and Atkinson’s staff, as they begin to develop an identity with their team. But, expect one with multiple ball-handlers on the floor to be a main point of emphasis this summer.

