A First Look At Paul George’s Signature Shoe

Indiana Pacers swingman Paul George gave us a first look at his signature shoe from Nike while the team was in London.

Paul George and the Indiana Pacers are in London for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets as part of the NBA’s Global Games series, so what better time to make an announcement to the world?

We finally got a look at Paul George’s signature show, which if his Instagram can be trusted, are known as PG1s.

George teased there would be more to come while the team was in London.

Just like Myles Turner, PG now has a personal logo to emblazon on anything he touches, including these shoes. It is hard to tell much else from the photo, but we will update this post as details emerge.

One of the few things we know is what they aren’t, as C.J. Miles teased us with a ‘preview’ of sorts.

At least we know what the box looks like now.

We’ll have to wait for more details on his actual shoe, but they are likely to come before Thursday’s game against the Nuggets.

