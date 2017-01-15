A case for the Heat to keep Goran Dragic

Keeping Goran Dragic for the remainder of the season could help the Miami Heat.

The conversation among Miami Heat fans has been the same all season: Should the team tank and should they rid themselves of Goran Dragic?

The latter sounds harsh, however it really is a positive. Dragic’s value is the second highest–if not highest–on the roster because of his production and a manageable three years and $38 million left on his contract.

Both are also reasons why the Heat could opt not to move him if their first round pick requests prove to be too high. Especially when considering a point made by ESPN’s Zach Lowe in his 10 things he likes article:

“A lot of us predicted before the season that the Heat would tank. Everything aligned. They just weren’t good on paper; they lacked shooting, and their most accurate gunner from last season, Josh Richardson, hurt his knee in September… Flipping Dragic for future assets was their most obvious path to the bottom, but Miami’s injury situation has gotten so ugly, they don’t even have to do that!”

Lowe’s theory is actually spot on.

As of today, the Heat are officially at the halfway point of the season with a .268 win percentage. Good enough to make them just three wins better than the Brooklyn Nets cellar dwelling at 8-31. And this is with Dragic’s 19 points and 6.5 assists per game on the roster.

Now imagine if Pat Riley decided to abandon thoughts of acquiring another pick, because the authenticity of a quick rebuild is not genuine when it features an all out youth movement. He could turn his point guard into a different type of asset.

The Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings have each reportedly shown interest in trading for Dragic, but the Heat don’t have to trade him for pennies on the dollars they spent to get him (two first round picks). That’s the luxury of being one of the worst teams in the league. The Heat can wait until they get an offer they can’t refuse.

Instead of moving Dragic for a second body, fresh out of college, Miami could use him to acquire a player in the offseason who could accelerate Riley’s remodeling process–à la the Shaquille O’Neal deal. Or even better, the organization can keep him to pair with their lottery pick and whatever haul they get from Chris Bosh’s voided contract.

Ideally, this season could be lay the foundation for future success for the Heat. That is, if they play their cards right.

