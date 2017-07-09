76ers’ Joel Embiid fined for LaVar Ball obscenity

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 27: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after a made basket against the Houston Rockets at the Wells Fargo Center on January 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was fined $10,000 by the NBA on Saturday for directing an obscenity at LaVar Ball on social media.

Embiid directed the obscenity at Ball, the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, in an Instagram Live video this this week.

Earlier, Embiid tweeted about LaVar and Lonzo Ball to 76ers teammate Ben Simmons, saying: ”Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.”

