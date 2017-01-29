76ers at Bulls live stream: How to watch online

The Chicago Bulls (23-25) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (17-28) on Sunday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on tap for Sunday, Jan. 29. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Philadelphia 76ers (17-28) and the Chicago Bulls (23-25). Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia will carry the game in the Greater Philadelphia area. Comcast SportsNet Chicago will carry the game in the Greater Chicago area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Philadelphia enters play at 17-28 on the year and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers trail the Toronto Raptors (29-18) by 11 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Philadelphia lost its most recent game to the Houston Rockets on Friday night, 123-118. The 76ers have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are 6-13 away from the Wells Fargo Center this season.

Chicago enters play at 23-25 on the year and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-14) by 9.5 games in the Central Division standings. Chicago has lost two games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10 and is 14-11 at the United Center this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

TV Info: CSNP, CSNC

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Bulls will be laying 6.5 points to the visiting 76ers. The associated moneylines for this game are Chicago -260 and Philadelphia +220. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 204.5 points.

Take the 76ers getting points. If they can lose at home to team the caliber of the Houston Rockets by only five, they should be able to cover the 6.5-point spread on the road against Chicago. Philadelphia might upset the Bulls on Sunday night.

