76ers at Bucks live stream: How to watch online

There are 10 NBA games on the slate for Wednesday, Jan. 25. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Philadelphia 76ers (16-27) and the Milwaukee Bucks (21-23). Tipoff from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia will carry the game in the Greater Philadelphia area. FOX Sports Wisconsin will carry the game in the Greater Milwaukee area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Philadelphia enters play at 16-27 on the year and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers trail the Toronto Raptors (28-17) by 11 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Philadelphia won its most recent game over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, 121-110. The 76ers have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are 5-13 away from the Wells Fargo Center this season.

Milwaukee enters play at 21-23 on the year and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-13) by 9.5 games in the Central Division standings. Milwaukee won its most recent game on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, 127-114. The Bucks have gone 3-7 in their last 10 and are 13-10 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center this season.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: BMO Harris Bradley Center

TV Info: CSNP, FSWI

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Bucks will be laying a whopping 11 points at home to the visiting 76ers. The associated moneylines for this game are Milwaukee -800 and Philadelphia +550. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 209.5 points.

Take the 76ers getting points. Philadelphia is playing its best ball in well over three years. Milwaukee has fluctuated for most of January. The Bucks shouldn’t be laying 11 points to anybody at this point in the season.

