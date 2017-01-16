76ers at Bucks live stream: How to watch online

The Milwaukee Bucks (20-19) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (12-26) on Monday afternoon. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are nine games on the slate for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Philadelphia 76ers (12-26) and the Milwaukee Bucks (20-19). Tipoff from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia will carry the game in the Greater Philadelphia area. FOX Sports Wisconsin will have the telecast in the Greater Milwaukee area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Philadelphia enters play at 12-26 on the year and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers trail the Toronto Raptors (27-13) by 14 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Philadelphia lost its most recent game on the road Saturday against the Washington Wizards, 109-93. The 76ers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 4-12 away from the Wells Fargo Center this season.

Milwaukee enters play at 20-19 on the year and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-10) by nine games in the Central Division standings. Milwaukee lost its most recent game on the road to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon, 111-98. The Bucks have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 12-9 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: BMO Harris Bradley Center

TV Info: CSNP, FSWI

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Bucks will be seven points at home to the visiting 76ers. The associated moneylines for this game are Milwaukee -300 and Philadelphia +250. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 208.5 points.

Look for the Bucks to win this one convincingly. Both teams will push to rebound from a big loss over the weekend. However, Milwaukee should protect its home court on MLK Day and cover the seven-point spread.

This article originally appeared on