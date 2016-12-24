5 Young NBA Stars Whose Primes Are Being Wasted On Terrible Teams

Some of the NBA’s top young players are stuck on awful teams. It’s unfortunate to see so much otherworldly talent going to waste.

We’re nearly through two months of the 2016-17 NBA season, and the contenders have already began to separate themselves from the pretenders. Then there are the teams that had no chance from the get-go, but we typically know which teams will fall into that category beforehand.

Unfortunately, some of the NBA’s best players are stuck with franchises in that aforementioned category. Then again, that’s what happens when the top picks in the annual NBA Draft go to the worst teams from the previous campaign. The lottery attempts to add a twist to that process, but rarely succeeds in doing so.

Hence, we’re stuck with some of the greatest players the game has to offer on terrible teams. It’s a part of the game, but that doesn’t mean we have to be happy about it.

So that’s why we’re here–to highlight some of the young, elite NBA players whose primes are being wasted on awful squads. It’s an opportunity to reflect on missed opportunities, and maybe wonder about what could have been.

Without further ado, here is my take on five young stars whose talents are being wasted.

Joel Embiid, C – Philadelphia 76ers

I know this may seem a bit premature, but we’ve all seen the elite combination of skills Joel Embiid possesses. Unfortunately, the future is still bleak for the Process considering he’s playing for the 76ers.

Sure, they’ve been a slightly better team this season after finishing the 2015-16 campaign with a pitiful 10-72 mark. Still, based on their early-season performance, I don’t foresee a playoff appearance in the near future.

It’s disappointing, because Embiid has the potential to be a gamebreaker. Not only is he a dominant post presence with his hulking size and athleticism, but he’s more than capable of stretching the floor with his uncommon range for a big man. The Kansas product can sink shots from downtown all day if you let him.

While there’s still some hope for Philadelphia when Ben Simmons returns, I just don’t see this team contending anytime soon. The rebuild is still a couple of seasons away from coming to fruition, which means Embiid will continue to watch his early years as a rising NBA superstar go to waste.

Don’t expect the 76ers to let him go, especially with Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor considered trade candidates. I’d guess Embiid will be in Philly for a long time, which limits his chances of ever competing for a title.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF – Milwaukee Bucks

Every year it seems, Giannis Antetokounmpo gets closer and closer to being elite. The Greek basketball sensation has taken the NBA by storm, and continues to give Bucks fans reason for hope.

With that being said, I’m not sure Milwaukee will ever reward Antetokounmpo with anything more than a first-round exit. Since they spent a first-round pick on the uber-athletic superstar, they’ve found a way into the playoffs once and fell to the Chicago Bulls in the first round. The other two seasons were miserable, with the Bucks finishing 15th and 12th in the East.

This season hasn’t been much better for Antetokounmpo and his Bucks. They’re currently sitting right on the edge of playoff contention, but have failed to show any sort of spark under head coach Jason Kidd. Until Jabari Parker starts living up to the hype, Antetokounmpo will be forced to bear the burden of carrying this club.

While he’s more than capable of shouldering the load, the Greek Freak needs a stronger supporting cast if he’s ever going to get a serious opportunity to earn a ring. Based on the trajectory of this team, I don’t see that happening anytime soon.

Try as he may, Antetokounmpo can’t do it alone. Unfortunately, the Bucks’ conservative front office may never give him the help he needs to make it past the first round.

Andre Drummond, C – Detroit Pistons

It’s been a rough go of things since Andre Drummond came to Detroit. Since the Pistons spent the No. 9 overall pick on the big man, they’ve only made the playoffs once — a season ago when they were swept out of first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Prior to their postseason appearance last season, the Pistons hadn’t earned higher than 10th place in the East during Drummond’s time with the team. While they haven’t been a complete mess in 2016, they haven’t shown that killer instinct either.

It’s too bad, because it just so happens Drummond is one of the best young big men in the NBA. And at only 23 years of age, he’s still got a lot to offer. If only the Pistons knew how to put him in position to actually earn higher than an eighth seed.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy has slowly made progress with this team since entering the mix in 2014. However, the pace at which we’ve seen improvement can’t give Drummond much confidence in him seriously contending for a title anytime soon.

Still, Drummond signed a mega deal with the Pistons this past offseason, so he’s not going anywhere. Hopefully Van Gundy can get this franchise in gear as he continues to roll out his plan. For now, though, it appears Drummond’s prime years may be wasted playing for a Detroit team unlikely to ever taste the glory of a deep playoff run.

Andrew Wiggins, SF/Karl-Anthony Towns, C – Minnesota Timberwolves

With how much young talent is on this roster, it’s a bit baffling how bad this Timberwolves team continues to be. It was also assumed the arrival of Tom Thibadeau would help them get over the hump, but it hasn’t quite panned out that way.

It’s all the more disappointing when you see how their 2016-17 campaign has started. Between the likes of Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine, this team should be cruising. If you’re paying any attention, though, you know that’s not the case for Minnesota.

Both Wiggins and Towns are former No. 1 overall picks and NBA Rookie of the Year recipients. The Timberwolves landed them both with a little lottery luck and some poor regular-season showings. Despite their presence on one of the league’s most intriguing young rosters, Minnesota can’t seem to put it together on the court.

The Timberwolves have been stagnant for years, having not made the playoffs since the 2003-04 season. Since then, they’ve only had one campaign during which they finished the year higher than 10th place in the West.

Even with two of the league’s top youngsters on their roster, little has changed for the Timberwolves. It’s too bad, because Wiggins and Towns deserve better than that.

Anthony Davis, PF/C – New Orleans Pelicans

When Anthony Davis broke out as a truly elite NBA player, it seemed safe to assume the Pelicans were primed for a rapid climb up the standings. Instead, that was about as far from the case as possible.

Since Davis’ breakout sophomore season, the Pelicans have made the playoffs once. That was as the West’s eighth seed, and they were swept in the first round by the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. In each of the other three seasons since, they’ve finished 12th or worse in the West.

Things aren’t looking much better in 2016-17, as they’re still sitting near the bottom of the standings. Davis has wreaked havoc on opponents as one of the league’s top scorers and post defenders. The lack of talent around him, though, has allowed New Orleans to walk away as losers all too often.

What’s worse is it’s not like the Pelicans have a roster loaded with young prospects who just need time. New Orleans hasn’t done a great job of building a strong core of talent around Davis, which also limits his long-term potential to make a title run.

There’s a reason there were rumors at the start of the season that Davis could be traded (via CSNNE.com). The Pelicans are wasting his prime, and don’t appear invested in helping him win big anytime soon.

This article originally appeared on