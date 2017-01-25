5 trades the Cleveland Cavaliers can make to satisfy LeBron James

LeBron James was not happy after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans. Here are five trades Cleveland can make to appease James.

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain the top team in the Eastern Conference, but it has not been smooth sailing for the reigning NBA Champions. Cleveland has gone a mediocre 11-9 away from Quicken Loans Arena for a supposed juggernaut basketball team.

Star forward LeBron James was quick to point out how weak his team’s bench was after the Cavaliers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, 124-122. James stated that he, point guard Kyrie Irving and power forward Kevin Love are carrying this team and that the Cavs could use some depth and shot creation.

It’s going to be tough for the Cavaliers to appease James with a blockbuster trade this winter. However, there are a few minor trades that could alleviated James’ burden heading into the trade deadline. Here are five deals that Cavaliers front office should consider making.

5

Mike Miller Small Forward, Denver Nuggets

Everybody’s favorite trade partner heading into the 2017 deadline has to be Tim Connelly’s Denver Nuggets. Connelly has stockpiled assets out the wazoo and unlike what Danny Ainge has with the Boston Celtics, people actually want the groceries Connelly has carefully purchased.

Despite being well below .500, the Nuggets are one of a few teams in the Western Conference pushing for the No. 8 seed. Making the Western Conference Playoffs would actually serve Michael Malone’s team. Getting obliterated by the Golden State Warriors would hurt, but the four-game playoff experience would be huge for this young corps.

While he may be cool with playing on this young team in Denver, let’s be real: small forward Mike Miller misses his boy LeBron. They won championships together with the Miami Heat. He’s not the player he once was, but Cleveland could certainly use a locker room presence off the bench in Miller as an 11th to 12th-man in the rotation.

Cleveland may not have enough to entice the Nuggets for a serious trade offer. Maybe a shooter like an Iman Shumpert could intrigue Connelly to put together a package with Miller in it? If not, Cleveland can send the Nuggets point guard Kay Felder? Should that fail, maybe send Connelly somebody else’s draft picks through a third party. Connelly does love draft picks, but James loves Miller more.

4

Bojan Bogdanovic Small Forward, Brooklyn Nets

Do the Cavaliers have buyer’s remorse already from the Kyle Korver trade with the Atlanta Hawks?Probably, as Korver has not found his rhythm in his short time with Cleveland. He could round into form but LeBron expressed the need for playmakers and Korver’s offense is limited to deadly outside shooting.

If the Cavaliers front office wants to get James another player with a little more offensive versatility, maybe give Sean Marks of the Brooklyn Nets a call on small forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic is 27 years old and about to be a free agent. He is making a little over $3 million this season.

While he could re-up with the Nets, who’s to say that he’s part of Marks’ and head coach Kenny Atkinson’s long-term plan anyway? Bogdanovic was drafted and signed under a different front office regime. Cleveland could get a younger and more productive player over Korver, while not having to send a ridiculous offer the other way.

Keep in mind that Atkinson is keen on player development. That is what helped him get a head coaching gig in the first place. Maybe Kay Felder or Jordan McRae have some room for growth that Atkinson can get more out of than Tyronn Lue can in Cleveland? Bogdanovic on an expiring contract should be considered by the Cleveland brass.

3

Omri Casspi Small Forward, Sacramento Kings

While his addition wouldn’t help immediately, Sacramento Kings forward Omri Casspi could be a very solid fit for the Cavaliers as they approach the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Casspi is dealing with plantar fasciitis currently, but has not been a favorite of Dave Joerger since he became the head coach in 2016.

Before James returned to Northeast Ohio, Casspi had spent two years with the Cavaliers (2011-13). He’s played with Irving and Tristan Thompson before. Casspi would be a younger version of what the Cavaliers had in Mike Dunleavy Jr. before shipping him off to Atlanta in the Korver trade.

So far this season, Casspi has played in 22 games for the Kings, but started in only two of them. He could get more playing time in the wake of the devastating Rudy Gay injury. Frankly, that could force Joerger’s hand and play Casspi reluctantly.

That being said, Joerger could get Kings general manager Vlade Divac to give Cavaliers general manager David Griffin a call for someone like Shumpert in exchange for Casspi on an expiring. 2016-17 has so far been a frustrating year or the Israeli forward. He could change the narrative of his year by being the spark off the bench in the frontcourt for a Cavaliers team in desperate need of it. James would get an angry Casspi and that’s not a bad thing for Cleveland’s quest at back-to-back titles.

2

Raymond Felton Point Guard, Los Angeles Clippers

James and the Cavaliers will have to be patient, but help could be on the way in the former of point guard Raymond Felton should Cleveland make a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. This is all contingent on hopefully a quick return from star point guard Chris Paul.

Felton is tremendously valuable for the Clippers currently. He and Austin Rivers are the primary ball handlers for the Clippers heading into late winter. However when Paul returns, Felton’s minutes will evaporate. Rivers has become a strong NBA backup and Felton is past his prime.

That being said, Cleveland misses former backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova terribly. He played too well for Cleveland to keep him in town at his going rate. Dellavedova now plays for the division rival Milwaukee Bucks. Outside of James and Irving, who do the Cavaliers have handling the basketball?

Felton is a professional that could alleviate the ball handling burden James has to carry in Cleveland. This will allow him to create off the ball and exploit more mismatches on offense. Upgrading the backup point guard position is a painfully obvious need for the Cavaliers. Felton is about to hit free agency.

Why not send Doc Rivers a player that was really good five years ago? He loves players that were great when he was in Boston. Shumpert could entice Rivers to part ways with Felton on the cheap, or maybe a young point guard prospect like Felder.

1

Terrence Jones Power Forward, New Orleans Pelicans

While a point guard upgrade could appease James’ needs, what he really wants is another player that can do a lot of things in the front court. One guy that he and the Cavaliers could have their eye on is New Orleans Pelicans power forward Terrence Jones.

Jones played an outstanding game against Cleveland on Monday night. It was the type of performance that could stick with James for a while. Jones exposed inefficiencies in the Cavaliers frontcourt defense. He might be that young player that James would want to have in his supporting cast.

After being a star collegiately at Kentucky, Jones is playing on a one-year deal with the Pelicans in his fifth NBA season. Complacency isn’t something that will get in the way with Jones’ climb to being a better ball player.

Frankly, Jones is deserving of more playing time than he is getting in New Orleans. This has a lot to do with Jones playing the same position as superstar power forward Anthony Davis. Cleveland doesn’t have a ton of trade assets, but shooters are something the Pelicans need desperately. It’s the same guys being put on the trading block, someone like Shumpert or Channing Frye could be what it would take to get Jones out of the Big Easy and into Cleveland for the playoff push.

