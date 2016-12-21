5 things learned in the Memphis Grizzlies overtime loss to the Boston Celtics

The Memphis Grizzlies blew a 17-point lead that resulted in a 112-109 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics. What did we learn from this game?

Things were all good in Memphis. Their stifling “grit ‘n grind” defense was alive and well after shutting the Boston Celtics to 31 points in the 1st half.

Then the 2nd half and Isaiah Thomas happened.

Behind the stellar play of their 5’9″ general, Boston matched their 1st half point total in the 3rd quarter, forcing the Memphis Grizzlies to sweat a little bit.

Mike Conley showed flashes of his “Clutch Conley” play, knocking down multiple triples in the fourth quarter.

After scoring a sizzling 24 points through three quarters, Marc Gasol didn’t score in overtime or the fourth quarter. However, he made key assists for two Conley three-pointers and a Zach Randolph layup.

The Memphis Grizzlies had life in regulation and overtime. Then, Zach Randolph received a flagrant-two foul and was disqualified after elbowing Kelly Olynyk on a box-out. After that sequence, the momentum shifted back in Boston’s favor.

At the post-game press conference, Fizdale seemed to call out the leaders of the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I’m really down on our leadership. Our huddles are like tombs,” Fizdale said. “No one wants to step up and lead this group yet during this tough time. I’m going to keep demanding it and see who’s going to rise to the challenge.”

Marc Gasol's reaction to coach David Fizdale's harsh criticism of the team's leadership:… https://t.co/1nPnoq6EYO pic.twitter.com/zU2qwdoNYv — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 21, 2016

Mike Conley last night on Isaiah Thomas, growing continuity, Fizdale's leadership comments and his 2nd half rhythm pic.twitter.com/oh73Tyuzq4 — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) December 21, 2016

Long-time Memphis Grizzlies leaders Tony Allen, Mike Conley and Marc admitted they had to be better.

What are some things we learned in this game?

1. Troy Daniels is the Memphis Grizzlies microwave scorer

For the first time in a long time, the Memphis Grizzlies have someone who could go absolutely en fuego at any moment. Since their spectacular six-year playoff run, the only streaky scorers they’ve had were OJ Mayo and Beno Udrih.

Insert Troy Daniels.

After a scoreless outing against Utah, Troy Daniels bounced back against Boston, scoring 24 points and connecting on 4 of his 7 triples.

Many great teams have streaky, microwave scorers. San Antonio has Danny Green. Cleveland has J.R. Smith. The Clippers have Jamal Crawford. Now, the Memphis Grizzlies have Troy Daniels.

While making them the main option in the offense isn’t a winning formula, when players like Daniels get hot, it unloads pressure off its usual scorers (in this case, Gasol and Conley).

Even though he’s below-average at just about anything non-shooting related, Daniels has proven he can get hot and take the Memphis Grizzlies to another level.

Once the Memphis Grizzlies wings are healthy (*fingers crossed*), many fans will salivate when Conley, Daniels, Parsons and Gasol are on the court at the same time.

2. Isaiah Thomas is a beast

As a basketball purist, you have to marvel at the excellence of Isaiah Thomas. There hasn’t been a player at his size with his scoring ability since Allen Iverson.

After scoring only 8 points in the first half, Thomas bounced back in the second half and scorched the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored a whopping 36 points in the second half, finishing with a career-high 44 points.

There wasn’t a thing the Memphis Grizzlies could do to stop him.

Thomas killed the Grizzlies from downtown (7-for-10) and at the line (17-for-17).

In a conference dominated by Kyrie Irving, John Wall and Kyle Lowry, Isaiah Thomas should be in the conversation for best point guard out East.

Furthermore, there’s probably 57 of the 59 teams that passed on the 2011 NBA draft that are kicking themselves for passing on Isaiah Thomas.

3. Marc Gasol bounced back

After a dreadful outing against Utah, Marc Gasol delivered a solid performance against one of the league’s best big men.

Gasol scored 24 points (all through 3 quarters), grabbed 7 rebounds and dished out 6 assists.

Many may point out how Gasol didn’t look to score in crunch-time. On the other hand, he assisted on 3 key buckets.

Even though they lost, Gasol led the charge through the 1st 36 minutes. His stat-line shows why he’s truly one of the game’s most unique talents.

On one possession, he knocked down a triple. The next play, he led a fast-break and dropped a lovely dime. He can do just about everything on the court.

Despite not maintaining an aggressive mindset in crunch-time, Gasol made another strong case for an All-Star bid.

4. Mike Conley has found his rhythm

When Mike Conley returned two weeks after breaking his back, many believed he rushed his recovering. Against Sacramento and Utah, his rust showed, as he shot 21.7 percent (5-for-23) from the field.

In the second half of the game, it looked like Mike Conley found his groove.

After scoring only 2 points in the first half, Conley scored 17 points in the second half. Furthermore, his clutch tendencies almost came through for the Memphis Grizzlies, once again.

In the 4th quarter alone, Conley scored 12 points, including two 3-pointers and a lay-up that put them up by 2.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the process of integrating injured players back into the lineup. After a 7-2 run led by the “Nasty Nine,” the Memphis Grizzlies have had Vince Carter, James Ennis and Mike Conley return in the past week. In addition, Chandler Parsons should be back in the line-up Wednesday for their meeting against the Pistons.

There will be a patch where things look rocky and disjointed. However, it’s nice to see their All-Star-caliber point guard back in the swing of things.

5. Clutch time magic wore off

After a strong 12-0 record in super-clutch situations (when it’s at least a 3 point game within the final minute of the game), the Memphis Grizzlies have now dropped 2 games in the same predicament.

Behind the wizardry of Brad Stevens, the Boston Celtics prevailed in the “super-clutch” over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Why are the Memphis Grizzlies suddenly dropping these games?

Dave Fizdale and Marc Gasol have possible answers.

Fizdale said that in the prior two games, they didn’t have “rhythm and timing.” He also mentioned how they shouldn’t have been in those situations. Coach also took the blame for not drawing up better plays in crunch-time.

In the words of Marc Gasol, “you win some and you lose some.”

Both Gasol and Fizdale harped on their lack of communication and execution on the defensive end of the court. They didn’t switch when needed. In addition, they didn’t get enough stops.

It’s true. In sports, you win some and lose some. That’s just life.

Memphis Grizzlies fans shouldn’t be worried. It’s late December. Core players are healing from injury. Also, the Grizzlies are 18-12 and within striking distance of a top-4 seed.

#WeStillEnnis

