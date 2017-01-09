5 things learned from the Grizzlies low-scoring win over Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies delivered another excellent defensive performance, beating the Utah Jazz 88-79. What were the main takeaways from this game?

Due to their “grit ‘n grind” defense, the Grizzlies reeled off another win against a Western Conference foe, defeating the Utah Jazz 88-79.

While the Warriors game was about the excellence of the “Core 4,” this game was led by the “Big 3” of Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons.

In the first half, Chandler Parsons flashed glimpses of the real Chandler Parsons. He scored nine points, connecting on two of his three triples. Unfortunately, he didn’t play in the second half due to his minute restriction.

The Grizz had the lead throughout the game, but Utah would always chip at it. They cut the Grizzlies lead to five with a minute left in the game. However, Marc Gasol and Mike Conley saved the day.

Gasol and Conley scored the final six points for the Grizzlies, finishing with 17 and 19 points, respectively.

On the other end, the Jazz were led by the ever-underrated Gordon Hayward (editor’s note: I guess it’ll take the playoffs or him in a Celtics uniform for him to be recognized as one of the best wings in basketball), who scored 22 points on 3-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc. The only other players in double figures were George Hill and Trey Lyles, scoring 15 and 11 points, respectively.

What were the main takeaways in this game?

No. 1: These teams are so similar

Wow, there aren’t many games where both teams play at such a slow pace.

Both the Grizzlies and the Jazz are in the top three in defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions), 101.4 and 101.7 respectively. They’re, also, in the bottom three in pace.

Yeah, this battle isn’t like a Warriors-Rockets game, but it’s marvelous to watch. Neither team would light up a scoreboard against each other, but isn’t that fascinating? Knowing that one defense won’t absolutely collapse as the other offense explodes?

Both teams move tremendously on the defensive end of the court. They make scoring points such a difficult task.

Alike the Grizzlies, the Jazz give their two big men, Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors, plenty of minutes together. They also have traditional starting point guards who truly look to orchestrate an offense and a dominant center anchoring their defense.

This isn’t an offensive match-up but wouldn’t this defensive display make a nice playoff series? First team to 90 wins.

No. 2: The Grizzlies can win in multiple ways

Memphis just out-Warriored Golden State and then out-Jazzed Utah in back-to-back games. — Andy Glockner (@AndyGlockner) January 9, 2017

That’s a way to put it.

So far this season, the Grizzlies have proved they can win with offense (i.e. Kings and home Warriors game) or with their “grit ‘n grind” defense (i.e. Dallas and this game).

The main key to their newfound range is that they’ve maintained their identity which is crucial for a veteran team that can’t run a whole lot.

In addition, they can close games with just about anyone around Gasol and Conley. They could have either Zach Randolph or JaMychal Green at the 4 position and a wing combination of Tony Allen, James Ennis, Troy Daniels and, soon, Chandler Parsons.

Due to injuries, rotational players received more minutes than usual. That, in turn, makes them prepared for crunch-time.

Credit to Fizdale for adding an interesting dimension to this team and for having everyone prepared for key minutes.

No. 3: Troy Daniels needs more minutes

Not too long ago, people wished for Troy Daniels to be cut to make room for DJ Stephens.

Can the Grizz release Troy Daniels and Jordan Adams so they can keep Troy Williams AND DJ Stephens?? #GrindCity #please @memgrizz #shooters — Allen Lentz (@biglenny12) October 16, 2016

DJ Stephens and Troy Williams both looked better than Troy Daniels in preseason. ???? — Ian_Burdick (@IanBurdick) October 20, 2016

Glad that didn’t happen, right?

Nothing against Stephens by any means, but Troy Daniels is automatic from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies haven’t had a shooter like him since Mike Miller.

He played only 13 minutes in this game.

It’s confusing for a player that’s averaging over ten points a game to struggle getting consistent minutes.

Ever since Chandler Parsons’ return, Daniels has only eclipsed the 20-minute mark in three of the past nine games. Despite the decreased minutes, in the past ten games, he’s averaging 12.2 points in only 19.6 minutes per game. To put into perspective, that’s 22.4 points per 36 minutes.

Get this man more minutes.

While his defense and size are negatives on the court, Fizdale needs to find consistent minutes for Daniels. He’s too good of a shooter to not be a fixture in the rotation.

No. 4: Marc Gasol made another All-Star case

Marc Gasol’s All-Star status should be validated. He’s one of only three players averaging at least 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and a block a game.

With Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Karl-Anthony Towns, Gordon Hayward and DeMarcus Cousins all making strong cases, Gasol is right there in that club.

Tonight, against an elite defensive center in Rudy Gobert, Gasol delivered a steady performance to lead the Grizzlies to victory.

Gasol finished with 17 points and three steals. In addition, he held Rudy Gobert to only six points and three shot attempts, which was a major key in this matchup.

Even though he didn’t drain a triple in this game, other teams have taken notice of how dangerous the deep ball has made Marc Gasol.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder says guarding Marc Gasol is “very difficult now,” because it “pulls you out away from the glass” on rebounds.

Because of his newfound range, Fizdale feels more confident about playing ZBo and Gasol at the same time for significant stretches.

Not bad for a player in the “honorable mention” for top-5 centers, right?

No. 5: Chandler Parsons is finding his shot

It seems like a week ago, when people (not me though, proof) were complaining about Chandler Parsons. He wasn’t progressing, making shots or playing enough. Outside of basketball, he hung out with a Kardashian.

Well, Grizzlies fans, it’s been less than a week, and Chandler Parsons is finding his rhythm and shot.

While he’s still on a 15-minute restriction, Parsons is making the most of it.

In the last game against the Warriors, he scored ten points on 2-for-4 shooting from downtown. Against Utah, he delivered another solid 15 minutes of fame, tallying nine points on 2-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc. More importantly, he hit his first three-pointers in FedEx Forum.

He’s not at the level expected just yet, but this is a good sign. He’s using these limited minutes to gain confidence on his shot and to find his place in the offense.

Hopefully, we’ll see a fully unleashed Chandler Parsons soon.

