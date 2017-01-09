5 stars the Boston Celtics should try to trade for

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge has a treasure trove of assets, but what should he use them on? Here are five stars the Celtics could try to trade for.

Under the direction of general manager Danny Ainge, the Boston Celtics have stockpiled assets and consistently made moves to improve the long-term health of their organization.

They have one of the deepest teams in the league and arguably have no bad contracts. With the next two first round picks still owed to them from the 8-28 Brooklyn Nets amongst other assets, their future is surely bright.

The Celtics may be wise to make a move with their assets soon. They simply need to consolidate players and picks into more valuable pieces at this point. Among all of the players on their 15-man roster, only Gerald Green has little trade value. Al Horford is the only other Celtics player on their roster over the age of 26.

Boston has a deep roster as is. They also are owed eight draft picks in the next three drafts and own the rights to four recently drafted players not on their roster. They only have 15 roster spots and need to make a move based on pure math. Ainge has been apprehensive to make a move that doesn’t provide good opportunity cost, but may not have that luxury at this point.

The Celtics are 23-14, good enough for third in the Eastern Conference. They have managed to improve each year of their rebuild but probably still aren’t good enough to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs. Trading for a star could change that.

Here are five star players that the Boston Celtics should be inquiring about:

5. Demarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings

Demarcus Cousins has been rumored to be leaving the tumultuous Sacramento Kings for most of his career. The Celtics have been in asset acquiring mode since 2013, and the possibility of Boogie Cousins ending up in Boston has been often discussed over these last few seasons. Sacramento has made their desire to offer Cousins an extension worth over $200 million next summer public at this point. It isn’t known whether Cousins would accept that offer.

It would take a lucrative offer for the Boston Celtics to acquire the Kings’ franchise centerpiece. However, Boston could make a lucrative offer. The Kings could begin a promising rebuild. They could receive a starter from Boston and rebuild with them and the Nets picks. This move would also open up minutes for other young bigs on their roster. Add in whatever they receive for Rudy Gay, Kosta Koufos, and Ben McLemore, and the Kings could have a bright future without Cousins.

Each day that the Kings hold on to Demarcus Cousins, his trade value decreases. Cousins’ contract expires after next season; they could lose him for nothing. If Boogie decides not to return to a franchise that has largely been inept, no one would blame him. The Celtics represent the best chance for a return on Cousins, it’s just up to the Kings to make that decision.

The Celtics would become an instant contender if they got Cousins. Both him and Al Horford are versatile players and can mesh together. Horford’s career may be extended if he is able to play on the perimeter more as well. Cousins is one of the most talented players in the world. They should make this move if they have the chance.

4. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

Some Los Angeles Clippers fans believe them to be better when Blake Griffin is not on the floor. The Clippers went 30-15 without Griffin last year and have again played well this year without him.

They have succeeded using Chris Paul-Deandre Jordan pick and rolls and surrounding that action with shooters. They have rolled back the same squad these last few years and Doc Rivers may seek to shake things up while Chris Paul is still in his prime.

Los Angeles isn’t better without Blake Griffin. They get by, but when you replace a three-time All-NBA player with nothing, then it simply isn’t true. He is their leading scorer and is a very talented player.

However, if they got a decent return for Blake Griffin now, it could benefit them. The possibility of the 27-year-old finding himself on a new team when he comes back around the end of the month exists.

The Celtics would be capable of offering the Brooklyn picks and other players that help the Clippers today. Jonas Jerebko and Kelly Olynyk would be good role players for L.A. Avery Bradley could replace impending free agent J.J. Redick. Jae Crowder is hitting a career high 42.3 percent from three this year and could fill their small forward spot. There are a lot of ways that this trade could work.

The Clippers will be at a real crossroads if they don’t win a title this year. Redick will be a free agent and Blake Griffin and Chris Paul can opt out as well. If head coach/GM Doc Rivers plans on staying in Los Angeles long-term, he may consider shaking things up with a trade. And if so, Boston may be able to land a star.

3. Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks

The Boston Celtics changed the long-term trajectory of the Atlanta Hawks when they signed Al Horford away this offseason.

The Hawks have been one of the East’s best teams during the last few seasons, but now appear to be ready to rebuild. Kyle Korver and Jeff Teague are already gone, and it looks like they may be willing to part with anyone not named Dennis Schroder moving forward.

As a result, Paul Millsap appears poised to be moved before the deadline this season. The Celtics have a hole at power forward and also appear likely to make a move before this season’s deadline. Reuniting Al Horford and Paul Millsap in Boston is a move that could make sense for both Boston and Atlanta. Atlanta needs assets to rebuild with; Boston would get a three-time All Star forward.

The Boston Celtics unwittingly set themselves up to acquire two stars from Atlanta when they nabbed Horford. They could potentially acquire him without parting ways with a Brooklyn pick, which would be ideal for them. Millsap is an older veteran, but can be acquired cheaper as a result. This trade could depend on a number of variables, but may just materialize.

2. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

While a trade involving Jimmy Butler to Minnesota for Zach Lavine and Kris Dunn was very real last summer, the Bulls have remained adamant that Jimmy Butler is not on the trade block. They have moved on from the Derrick Rose era and have Butler locked down for at least the next two seasons after this one. The Bulls are in the midst of the Jimmy Butler era and have brought on Dwyane Wade to help him along.

The Bulls are 19-18, 5-5 in their last 10 games, and are barely in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jimmy Butler has been playing the best basketball of his career and it has kept them afloat. Consistency outside of Butler has eluded this team. Chicago’s Rajon Rondo experiment has been a mess and their best lineups of late feature no point guard.

Unless head coach Fred Hoiberg finds a way to get consistent production out of the Bulls’ young players they will be likely stuck at this level. Unless they improve soon, either him or Jimmy Butler may be on their way out of Chicago.

The Celtics could surely use Jimmy Butler on their squad. It may cost them at least Jae Crowder and a Brooklyn pick or two, but that is a small price to pay for the 27-year-old Olympic gold medalist. If Butler is truly available for the right cost, they should explore it. Few, if any, play LeBron James better than Butler, and this move could be what puts them over the top and into the Finals.

1. Derrick Favors, Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz acquired Derrick Favors as the best asset they got when they unloaded Deron Williams to the Nets. He has played well enough and showed enough promise to comfortably argue that they won that trade. Favors, 25, averaged a career high 16.4 points per game last year to go with his 8.1 rebounds and is a promising young big man.

Derrick Favors has battled injuries this season and is yet to hit his stride. He has only been able to start 15 of 37 possible games so far and his statistics have suffered. Center Rudy Gobert has emerged as one of the NBA’s best centers in Favors’ absence and is one of the Jazz’s best players at this point. Partially as a result of all of this, Derrick Favors could prove to be expendable.

The combination of Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors is enough to be one of the league’s best frontcourts. Offensively, spacing can be tight, but defensively they are great together. Both are plus athletes capable of switching on screens and they could give the Warriors trouble in a playoff match up. But the long-term financial restraints in Utah make Favors a candidate to be moved because of the presence of Trey Lyles.

The Celtics start Amir Johnson as a frontcourt pairing to Al Horford and Jae Crowder. Boston fans would like to see Gordon Hayward be traded from Utah, but Favors is more likely to be moved. He can step in for Johnson and mirror his role at a higher level and help them improve immediately. Danny Ainge should inquire about the 25-year-old big.

This article originally appeared on